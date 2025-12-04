Artificial Turf Market CAGR to be at 5.5% from 2025 to 2029 | $5.13 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Artificial Turf Market?

In recent years, the size of the artificial turf market has seen robust growth. Its growth is projected to increase from $3.92 billion in 2024 to $4.14 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. Several factors have contributed to the growth during the historic period such as the development of sports infrastructure, landscaping and aesthetic appeal, water conservation, resistance to weather conditions, urbanization resulting in limited green spaces, and the advantage of lower maintenance costs.

In the coming years, the artificial turf market is anticipated to experience robust growth, expanding to a value of $5.13 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period could include awareness of climate change, an increase in sports events, commercial and domestic building developments, public parks and recreational areas, and health and safety concerns. Key trends expected during this period are progress in turf technology and materials, ecological turf solutions, turf solutions that are safe for pets, with an emphasis on safety and performance.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Artificial Turf Market?

The escalating trend of urbanization is predicted to drive the expansion of the artificial turf market. This movement of people from rural locations to urban zones contributes to the development and enlargement of cities. Reasons behind the rising urbanization include favorable economic prospects, enhanced living conditions, access to amenities and infrastructure, and the pursuit of an improved lifestyle in urban regions. With this rise, comes the need for artificial turf, used to help meet the increasing need for greenery and leisure areas in highly populated urban environments where maintaining and preserving natural grass is challenging. A 2022 report from the US-based World Bank suggested that over half of the world’s population now lives in urban areas. The number of urban dwellers is expected to surge to 6 billion by 2045, marking a 1.5-fold increase. It’s also predicted that by 2030, there will be an additional 1.2 million km2 of urban area as urban land usage continues to grow up to 50% faster than the population. Hence, this surge in urbanization is steering the progression of the artificial turf market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Artificial Turf Market?

Major players in the Artificial Turf include:

• Taishan Sports Industry Group Co. Ltd.

• DuPont Inc.

• Shaw Industries Group Inc.

• Tarkett S.A.

• CoCreation Grass Co. Ltd.

• Victoria PLC

• TenCate Grass B.V.

• SIS Pitches Limited

• Limonta Sport S.p.A.

• ForeverLawn Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Artificial Turf Market?

The landscape of the artificial turf market is continuously reshaped by technological advancements and ongoing innovations. Companies in the turf or grass sector are adhering to this trend, providing their customers with top-quality products that pack a punch. These standout offerings are backed by unrivalled lifetime guarantees, a dedication to environmental responsibility, and the best safety ratings in the industry. For instance, TigerTurf, a synthetic grass producer based in New Zealand, unveiled its 3G artificial grass in April 2023. The 40mm and 50mm artificial grass surfaces crafted by the company deploy two highly resilient yarn fibres—monofilament and fibrillated tape, a design which both reduces infill splash and allows for the introduction of alternative organic performance infills.

What Segments Are Covered In The Artificial Turf Market Report?

The artificial turf market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material Type: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Nylon, Other Materials

2) By Installation: Flooring, Wall Cladding

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Sports

Subsegments:

1) By Polyethylene: Monofilament Polyethylene, Polyethylene Blends, High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

2) By Polypropylene: Homogeneous Polypropylene, Polypropylene Blends, UV-Stabilized Polypropylene

3) By Nylon: Nylon 6, Nylon 66, Nylon Blends

4) By Other Materials: Rubber Infills, Hybrid Turf Combinations, Eco-Friendly Materials

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Artificial Turf Market?

In 2024, Western Europe held the dominant position in the artificial turf market. The market report on artificial turf encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

