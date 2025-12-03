$10 million to turbo charge business events in Adelaide

Release date: 02/12/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government will invest a further $10 million in Business Events Adelaide to lure even more events and conferences to the city, supporting jobs, filling hotels and boosting the state’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

Business events deliver a very strong and immediate return to the state’s economy, with interstate and overseas delegates spending an average $1,165 per day while in Adelaide, according to the University of Adelaide’s South Australian Centre for Economic Studies.

South Australia’s pipeline of prospective business events has more than doubled compared with this time last year and is valued at an estimated $3.1 billion over the next five years.

The State Government’s $10 million investment will ensure Business Events Adelaide can harness this momentum. This funding is in addition to $10 million already provided in the 2025-26 State Budget, taking the total value of the business events bid fund to $38 million.

Adelaide’s candidacy for COP31 placed South Australia firmly on the global stage for international business events.

Between August and December next year, Adelaide has already secured more than 10 business events, valued at $25 million. These events will attract around 5,000 delegates and generate 16,000 bed nights for Adelaide hotels, demonstrating the immediate return generated by targeted investment in the sector.

In addition, more than 20 further business events are currently being aggressively pursued now that the COP decision is known, representing significant additional opportunities for the state.

Quotes

Attributable to Premier Peter Malinauskas

Business events deliver incredible value to our tourism and hospitality sector and Adelaide is now well and truly on the national and international stage to host these events.

As a government, we are determined to harness this momentum and translate it into even more events for our state.

Business delegates spend their money in our hotels, restaurants and bars, delivering an immediate benefit.

Our state has built incredible momentum and now is the time to push even harder and secure the next wave of events that will deliver benefits for years to come.

Attributable to Ian Horne, Business Events Adelaide Chair

We welcome the increased support for business event in South Australia as important recognition of the importance of Business Events such as conferences, seminars, exhibitions and conventions to the South Australian economy.

Bid funding is crucial to the State’s competitive capacity to compete globally in attracting and enticing business events to South Australia.

The State’s economy can expect a return on that investment of 38:1 and allows the State to continue to punch well above its weight.