New Medicare service to help children\'s mental health in South Australia

Children in the southern suburbs of Adelaide now have access to early intervention and mental health support through a new Medicare Mental Health Kids Hub.

The Kids Hub located at the Marion GP Plus Health Care Centre was officially opened today by Emma McBride MP, Assistant Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention and Chris Picton, SA Minister for Health and Wellbeing.

The Kids Hub provides free mental health and wellbeing support for children aged 0-12 years experiencing mild to moderate developmental, emotional, relational and/or behavioural challenges, while supporting their families, carers and kin.

Children don’t need a formal referral or diagnosis to receive care.

The Marion Medicare Mental Health Kids Hub will service southern Adelaide families, including those living in Bedford Park.

Outreach services are also available at the Aldinga GP Plus Health Care Centre, providing access for children, and their families in the outer southern metropolitan region.

Through the National Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Agreement, the Australian and South Australian governments are working together to establish a Medicare Mental Health Kids Hub across two locations, aimed at improving the mental health of children.

The second site will be established in northern Adelaide with the location to be confirmed.

Over the next four years, the government is working with all states and territories to create a national network of 17 Medicare Mental Health Kids Hubs.

Kids Hubs aim to improve the mental health and wellbeing of children through the provision of accessible, child-centred services at no cost to families.

The Marion Medicare Mental Health Kids Hub at 10 Milham Street in Oaklands Park is open Monday to Friday 9 am to 5 pm.

Outreach services at Aldinga GP Plus Health Care Centre on Pridham Boulevard in Aldinga Beach are open Friday 9 am to 5 pm and Saturday 9 am to 1 pm.

For more information about Kids Hubs and helpful resources, please visit Kids Hubs | Medicare Mental Health.

Quotes

Attributable to Assistant Minister McBride:

“The Commonwealth Government has partnered with the Malinauskas Government to give South Australian families access to free mental health support and care for their children.

“The new Marion Medicare Mental Health Kids Hub delivers support and care in the heart of the community, without the need for a diagnosis or a referral.

“The government is strengthening Medicare by delivering better mental health services for all Australians.

“We’re establishing 17 Kids Hubs across the country, providing much-needed mental health, wellbeing and developmental advice and support for Australian children and families.”

Attributable to Louise Miller-Frost, Member for Boothby:

“After many years working in health, I’ve seen firsthand how urgently families need more mental health support for children. It’s something my community raises with me all the time, and I’m glad we’ve been able to respond.”

“I’ve pushed for new and improved services, and I’m proud to see the Marion Kids Hub open its doors today. This is a real investment in the future of children across Adelaide’s southern and western suburbs.”

“Making this kind of care more accessible is a major step forward for our community. I’ll keep working with my Albanese Government colleagues and the Malinauskas Government to deliver even more benefits for the people of Boothby.”

Attributable to Minister Picton:

“The Malinauskas Government stands with the Albanese Government in delivering improved access to free mental health support for children and their families and caregivers.

“The new Kids Hub at Marion and outreach services at Aldinga will provide valuable opportunities for mental health and early intervention care that will make a positive and lasting impact on the lives of those who access them.

“These new services are a big step forward in ensuring greater access to mental health care for children and caregivers who may have previously faced financial or social barriers to seeking mental health support.”

Attributable to South Australian Assistant Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Nadia Clancy

“Families in our southern suburbs deserve easy, local access to mental health support, which is exactly what this new Kids Hub delivers.

“The new Kids Hub is yet another example of the Malinauskas and Albanese Governments working together to provide practical, meaningful investment in giving children the best start, and support families before challenges become crises.

“Making this a free, walk-in service ensures every child, regardless of their circumstances, can get the support they need, when they need it.”

Attributable to Sarah Andrews, State Member for Gibson

“Early intervention can change a child’s life, and this Kids Hub means local families no longer need to navigate long waits or complicated referral pathways.

“By providing free, walk-in support, we’re giving children in our community the best chance to thrive.”