The Business Research Company's Spunbond Nonwovens Market Forecasted to Achieve US $22.14 Billion by 2029

Expected to grow to $22.14 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% ” — The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Spunbond Nonwovens Market In 2025?

There has been substantial growth in the size of the spunbond nonwovens market in the recent past. The market is forecasted to increase from $15.57 billion in 2024 to $16.59 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.

The market size of spunbond nonwovens is predicted to experience significant expansion in the coming years, reaching $22.14 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period is related to the development of innovative products, the escalating demand for lightweight materials, newly emerging market prospects, a focus on the circular economy, and strategic alliances and partnerships. Key trends for the forthcoming period include a rising demand for sustainable materials, technological enhancements in manufacturing practices, an increase in their use in the medical and hygiene industries, growth across various geographical markets, as well as customization and diversified product offerings.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Spunbond Nonwovens Market?

The increase in automobile production propels the growth of the spunbond nonwovens market. Such nonwovens, characterized by high tensile strength and resistance along with a uniform distribution of fibers, are extensively used in automotive applications like car carpets and thermal and sound insulation. Therefore, as the manufacturing of automobiles elevates, so does the requirement for spun-bond nonwovens. For example, December 2023 data from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (a US government agency), demonstrates that the combined production of electric vehicles (EVs), plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs), and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCVs) rose from 4% in 2021 to 7% in 2022. The forecast predicts a further growth to 12% by 2023. Thus, this escalating automobile production positively steers the spunbond nonwovens market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Spunbond Nonwovens Industry?

Major players in the Spunbond Nonwovens include:

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Mogul Co Ltd.

• Kuraray Co Ltd.

• Johns Manville Corporation

• Avgol Ltd.

• Berry Global Inc.

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Fitesa SA

• Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Spunbond Nonwovens Market In The Globe?

Top firms in the spunbond nonwovens market are innovating and creating new eco-friendly nonwoven products to enhance their market dominance. These sustainable nonwoven items are manufactured with a devotion to environmental stewardship and long-term ecological equilibrium. To illustrate, PFNonwovens (PFN), a company based in the Czech Republic specializing in nonwoven fabrics, revealed a fresh product line in October 2023 that is fully sustainable. They used 100% renewable and compostable materials, notably polylactic acid (PLA) resins. By using Reicofil 5 technology, the company has set out to mitigate environmental issues in the nonwovens sector. These new PLA-based nonwovens provide environmentally friendly solutions, highlighting softness and conforming to industry requirements for uses such as sanitary products and medical applications.

What Segments Are Covered In The Spunbond Nonwovens Market Report?

The spunbond nonwovens market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Disposable, Non-Disposable

2) By Material: Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyester, Other Materials

3) By Application: Crop Cover, Face Mask, Air Filters, Carry Bags, Posters And Banners, Others Applications

4) By End-User Industry: Agriculture, Medical, Personal Care And Hygiene, Automotive, Packaging, Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Disposable: Medical And Healthcare Products, Hygiene Products, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Industrial Wipes

2) By Non-Disposable: Geotextiles, Construction Fabrics, Automotive Interiors, Home Textiles And Furnishings

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Spunbond Nonwovens Market By 2025?

In 2024, the spunbond nonwovens market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. It is also forecasted to be the region with the quickest growth in the global spunbond nonwovens market report spanning the forecast period. The report includes market insights for several regions which are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

