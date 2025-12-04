Wood Packaging Market to Reach $16.28 Billion by 2029 with 6.2% CAGR

The Business Research Company

What Is The Wood Packaging Market Size And Growth?

The market size for wood packaging has consistently been on the rise in the past few years. The market value is projected to increase from $12.34 billion in 2024 to $12.82 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%.

The market for wood packaging is anticipated to witness robust expansion in the coming years. The market is projected to reach $16.28 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as initiatives for a circular economy, surge in e-commerce, advancements in wood treatment, supportive regulatory environment for sustainable practices, consumer perception, and branding considerations. Key trends to watch in the forecast period include sustainable sourcing and eco-friendly practices, technological progress, customization and design innovation, initiatives for a circular economy, as well as strict regulations and compliance.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Wood Packaging Market?

The escalating attraction towards sustainable and eco-friendly packaging is projected to boost the wood packaging market. Sustainable packaging involves the use of environmentally safe materials for shipping, wrapping, and product preservation. Globally, customers are expressing a keen interest in recyclable and eco-friendly packaging, positioning wood packaging as a feasible option. As an illustration, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, a government agency in the UK, reported in September 2024 that the recycling rates for packaging waste in the country had increased to 64.8% in 2023, a significant rise from the 62.4% recorded in 2022. Thus, the prevailing trend of sustainable and eco-friendly packaging is acting as a driving force for the wood packaging market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Wood Packaging Market?

Major players in the Wood Packaging include:

• Brambles Ltd.

• Greif Inc.

• Mondi Group

• Nefab AB

• PalletOne Inc.

• Rowlinson Packaging Ltd.

• Shur-way Group Inc.

• UFP Industries Inc.

• Hemant Wooden Packaging

• Spruce Pax Private Limited

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Wood Packaging Market?

The wood packaging market is seeing a significant trend in technological progression. Leading firms in this market are pushing boundaries with pioneering technology and extensive research in wood packaging. To illustrate, Pujolasos, a firm specializing in wood packaging based in Spain, unveiled Woorigin in January 2022. This patented single-material invention provides distinctive attributes such as a wooden cap comprised only of a single material, devoid of glues and plastics, and fully certified by PEFC or FSC. It employs click technology to further improve user interaction.

How Is The Wood Packaging Market Segmented?

The wood packaging market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Pallets, Boxes And Bins, Crates And Cases, Spools, Dunnage

2) By Material: Hardwood, Softwood, Plywood

3) By Application: Food And Beverages Storage, Transportation, Industrial, Shipping, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Pallets: Standard Pallets, Custom Pallets, Reusable Pallets, Disposable Pallets

2) By Boxes And Bins: Wooden Boxes, Storage Bins, Shipping Boxes, Crates

3) By Crates And Cases: Heavy-Duty Crates, Foldable Crates, Shipping Cases, Stackable Crates

4) By Spools: Cable Spools, Wire Spools, Film Spools

5) By Dunnage: Wood Dunnage Bags, Wood Dunnage Blocks, Custom Dunnage Solutions

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Wood Packaging Market?

In 2024, the wood packaging market was dominated by North America and it's projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report on the global wood packaging market includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

