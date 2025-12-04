Video Editing Software As A Service (SaaS) Market to Exceed US $5.25 Billion by 2029, with 16% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Video Editing Software As A Service (SaaS) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "What Is The Forecast For The Video Editing Software As A Service (SaaS) Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market for video editing software as a service (SaaS) has seen a swift expansion in recent times. It's predicted to escalate from $2.49 billion in 2024 to an estimated $2.90 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. This growth rate during the historical period can be linked to several factors like wider acceptance of cloud computing, increased demand for digital video content, rising prominence of social media platforms, a growing need for affordable video production tools, and an intensified emphasis on remote cooperation and online processes.

The market size for video editing software as a service (SaaS) is projected to witness swift expansion in the upcoming years, reaching $5.26 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%. This surge during the forecast period can be accounted for by a rise in demand for tailor-made video content, enhanced utilization of AI-based editing instruments, increased incorporation of video in promotional tasks and business correspondence, boosted internet connectivity and cloud framework, and a burgeoning requirement for immediate teamwork and remote video production. Key trends expected to shape the market in this period include progress in AI-controlled video editing, revolutionary changes in cloud-based cooperative tools, the inclusion of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) functionalities, advancements in automated video compilation, and innovative strides in template-oriented and user-friendly editing platforms.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Video Editing Software As A Service (SaaS) Market?

The escalating interest in online video content is predicted to boost the expansion of the video editing software as a service (SaaS) market in the future. Online video content pointing to the video data created, uploaded, and watched via the internet and on digital forums. The surge in online video viewership is fueled by broad internet availability, increased bandwidth capacity, and the proliferation of portable devices that make video content easily accessible. Video editing software as a service (SaaS) equips creators and businesses to generate, edit, and spread premium online video content efficiently through cloud-based utilities that promote real-time collaboration, scalability, and state-of-the-art editing features. As an example, in December 2023, the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), a government agency based in Australia, conveyed that online video services continued to hold dominance in viewing preferences throughout the year 2023. If compared with 2022, a larger segment of viewers interacted with paid subscription streaming services (66%, a rise from 59%), user-generated or short-form video platforms (57%, a rise from 44%), and free-to-air (FTA) catch-up TV and streaming services (43%, a rise from 38%). Thus, the mounting usage of online video content is steering the advancement of the video editing software as a service (SaaS) market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Video Editing Software As A Service (SaaS) Market?

Major players in the Video Editing Software As A Service (SaaS) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Adobe Inc.

• Biteable Pty Ltd

• Vimeo Inc.

• Kaltura Inc.

• Wondershare Technology Co. Ltd.

• MAGIX Software GmbH

• CyberLink Corp.

• Powtoon Ltd.

• Renderforest LLC

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Video Editing Software As A Service (SaaS) Market?

Leading firms in the video editing software as a service (SaaS) market are concentrating on cutting-edge innovations. They facilitate the creation of comprehensive videos from a single text prompt, integrating automated scripts, voiceovers, music, and visuals for quicker, more efficient video production. This single text instruction, written in plain language, orders an AI system to auto-generate a full video with visuals, sound, and a story, eliminating the need for manual editing or complicated inputs. For example, InVideo, an AI-powered video creation company from the US, unveiled its AI V3 tool in November 2024 to generate full-length videos. This advanced feature lets users produce complete videos, inclusive of music, voiceovers, sound effects, graphics, and subtitles, all within the platform itself. It provides customization options, downloadable formats for various social media platforms, and a scalable, cloud-based workflow, making video creation straightforward for both individual and professional users.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Video Editing Software As A Service (SaaS) Market Segments

The video editing software as a service (saas) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, Web-Based

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By End-User: Media And Entertainment, Education, Marketing Agencies, Corporate, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Video Editing Software, Background Segmentation Software, Augmented Reality Software, Virtual Production Software

2) By Services: Installation Services, Maintenance Services, Training Services, Technical Support

Which Regions Are Dominating The Video Editing Software As A Service (SaaS) Market Landscape?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Video Editing Software As A Service (SaaS), North America dominates as the region with the highest market share. It's projected that the quickest progress will be seen in the Asia-Pacific area for the given period. The report analyzes various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

