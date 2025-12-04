Underground Personnel Carrier Market Anticipated to Grow at 8% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

Underground Personnel Carrier Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Underground Personnel Carrier Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow to $2.04 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.” — The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Underground Personnel Carrier Market In 2025?

Over recent years, there's been substantial growth in the underground personnel carrier market. The projection shows the market growing from $1.39 billion in 2024 to an increased value of $1.50 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. Factors such as an upscale demand for underground mining operations, enhanced focus on workers' safety and productivity, the rising requirement for efficient employee transportation within mines, increased uptake of progressive mining tools, more investment in underground mining structures and heightened mining activities within developing nations have all contributed to the historic growth of the market.

The market size for underground personnel carriers is slated to record significant growth in the next couple of years, expanding to a robust $2.04 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 8.0%. This surge during the forecast period can be accredited to the burgeoning acceptance of electric and battery-operated carriers, heightened focus on sustainable and zero-emission mining solutions, escalating demand for autonomous and remotely controlled equipment, increased investment in subterranean mining initiatives, and a growing emphasis on decreasing worker fatigue and enhancing safety protocols. Key trends in the forecast period comprise advancements in battery-driven underground carriers, innovations in autonomous and unmanned personnel carriers, integration of IoT and telematics for instant monitoring, advancements in ergonomic designs enhancing worker comfort, and novel concepts in making vehicle materials both lightweight and durable.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Underground Personnel Carrier Market?

The expansion of mining activities is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market for underground personnel carriers. Mining activities involve the discovery and extraction of minerals and other subterranean materials. The escalation in mining operations, due to the increasing global demand for raw materials, is prompting more extraction activities to cater to the essential minerals and metals requirements of various industries. Underground personnel carriers play a vital role in these mining activities by ensuring safe and efficient transportation of workers within the subterranean tunnels, decreasing travel duration, enhancing operational productivity, and facilitating uninterrupted mining procedures. For example, in 2023, the UK government's online platform, Gov.UK, reported production of 93,243 tonnes of coal in 2023, out of which surface mines contributed 66,357 tonnes and 26,885 tonnes came from underground mines. Thus, the expansion of mining activities is propelling the growth of the underground personnel carrier market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Underground Personnel Carrier Industry?

Major players in the Underground Personnel Carrier Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Caterpillar Incorporated

• Komatsu Limited

• Sandvik AB

• Epiroc AB

• Titan Machinery

• Normet Group

• MacLean Engineering Company

• Resemin SA

• Fambition Heavy Machinery

• Brookville Equipment Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Underground Personnel Carrier Market?

Leading firms in the underground personnel carrier sector are making concerted efforts to introduce sophisticated solutions such as heavy-duty multipurpose utility vehicles, to augment underground mining productivity and safeguard the mining workforce. A heavy-duty multipurpose utility vehicle is essentially an adaptable transport tool specifically designed for underground operations, serving to convey personnel, tools, and materials, while maintaining superior performance and durability even in daunting mining conditions. For example, JA Engineering, a prominent equipment supplier in the mining industry based in South Africa, joined forces with Ferrit s.r.o., an engineering business based in the Czech Republic, in July 2025. They unveiled a robust multipurpose vehicle tailored for underground excavation works. This groundbreaking innovation aims to enhance underground logistics by offering a sturdy vehicle with multi-functionality that includes transport of staff, handling of materials, and provision of equipment support, within the restrictions of the underground environment. Equipped to the brim with state-of-the-art safety mechanisms, ergonomic design, and varying configurations, this vehicle bolsters operational flexibility and dependability. This novel creation boosts JA Engineering and Ferrit's product suite, providing mining firms with the tools to escalate production levels, guarantee miner safety, and amplify efficiency in underground transit.

What Segments Are Covered In The Underground Personnel Carrier Market Report?

The underground personnel carrier market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Diesel Underground Personnel Carrier, Electric Underground Personnel Carrier, Hybrid Underground Personnel Carrier

2) By Capacity: Less than 10 Persons, 10-20 Persons, More than 20 Persons

3 By Application: Mining, Tunneling, Construction, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Mining Companies, Construction Companies, Government And Municipalities, Others End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Diesel Underground Personnel Carrier: Low Emission Diesel Carrier, Heavy-Duty Diesel Carrier, Compact Diesel Carrier, Long-Haul Diesel Carrier

2) By Electric Underground Personnel Carrier: Battery-Powered Carrier, Trolley-Powered Carrier, Fast-Charging Electric Carrier, Autonomous Electric Carrier

3) By Hybrid Underground Personnel Carrier: Diesel-Electric Hybrid Carrier, Plug-ln Hybrid Carrier, Regenerative Hybrid Carrier, Extended Range Hybrid Carrier

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Underground Personnel Carrier Market By 2025?

In the Underground Personnel Carrier Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region for the year 2024. Moving forward, it's expected to witness substantial growth. The regions comprehensively analyzed in this market report include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

