Near Foundation and Margarita Finance Launch NEAR20: Institutional-Grade Agentic Yield Token

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Near Foundation and Margarita Finance today announced the official launch of NEAR20, an agentic yield-bearing token providing institutional-grade returns to the NEAR ecosystem. The launch follows Near Foundation's strategic partnership and investment in Margarita Finance, announced earlier this year.

The product is powered by Margarita Finance's agentic yield infrastructure, which deploys sophisticated option-based strategies, including systematic covered calls on NEAR implemented with agentic workflows. NEAR20 will soon be accessible through exchanges like RHEA Finance and NEAR Intents, offering NEAR ecosystem participants targeted yields of up to 20% per annum.

Near Foundation has allocated treasury funds into NEAR20 as part of the launch, alongside other institutional participants. This demonstrates confidence in Margarita Finance's risk management framework and supports the development of tokenized yield strategies for institutional use cases.

"The launch of NEAR20 represents a significant milestone in bringing institutional-quality yield products to the NEAR ecosystem," said Philipp Suarez, Head of Finance at NEAR Foundation. "By deploying our own treasury into this strategy, we're demonstrating our conviction in this new financial primitive and our commitment to advancing on-chain capital markets infrastructure."

Unlike typical DeFi yield products, NEAR20 is issued through an institutional-grade infrastructure enabling Margarita Finance to work with most advanced custody solutions and leading derivatives market makers while maintaining full transparency and on-chain composability. The structure ensures that NEAR20 meets the standards expected by professional investors and blockchain foundation treasuries.

NEAR20 is managing a revolving option pool linked to NEAR that is rebalanced autonomously on a systematic basis. The AI-agent enabled portfolio execution system dynamically adjusts allocations across NEAR-linked option strategies to optimize risk-adjusted returns while maintaining transparent, auditable positions fully on-chain.

"Launching NEAR20 validates our vision of making institutional yield strategies accessible and composable across blockchain ecosystems," said Matthias Wyss, CEO at Margarita Finance. "The fact that Near Foundation is both our partner and an active user of NEAR20 speaks to the real utility and trust we've built. This is just the beginning; NEAR20 is the second in our suite of agentic yieldcoins, with more ecosystems coming live soon."

The NEAR20 token benefits from secondary market liquidity through DEX pools, enabling both long-term holders and active traders to access institutional yield opportunities.

About Near Foundation

Near Foundation is a non-profit organization headquartered in Switzerland that supports the development and growth of the NEAR protocol, a high-performance blockchain designed for usability, scalability, and sustainability.

About Margarita Finance

Margarita Finance is a DeFi protocol building the infrastructure for agentic, yield-bearing tokens. By enabling composable yield strategies natively on-chain, Margarita Finance empowers institutions and individuals to access innovative, transparent financial products across blockchain ecosystems.

