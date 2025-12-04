The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Yard Access Control Kiosk Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

Expected to grow to $1.97 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "How Large Will The Yard Access Control Kiosk Market Be By 2025?

The market for yard access control kiosk has seen a fast-paced expansion in the past few years. The market, which stood at $1.13 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $1.26 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The substantial growth during the historical period is largely due to the growing preference for contactless operations and self-service for drivers, the swift advancement of e-commerce and omni-channel logistics, an increased emphasis on lifecycle services and managed deployments, a mounting need for scalability and management of multiple yard locations, and the tightening regulations surrounding data security and access control.

Predictions suggest rapid expansion for the yard access control kiosk market in the forthcoming years, with an estimated value of $1.97 billion by 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. This projected rise over the forecast period is attributed to factors such as increasing demand for automation in logistics yards, higher adoption rates of IoT and real-time monitoring, bolstered emphasis on security and access control compliance, escalating vehicle flow and yard overcrowding, and more widespread utilization of cloud and hybrid deployment models. Key trends in the forecast period comprise advancements in biometric authentication technology, innovative progress in cloud-based access platforms, developments in AI-empowered video analytics, research and enhancement in touchless verification systems, and strides in solar-powered kiosks.

Download a free sample of the yard access control kiosk market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=30183&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Yard Access Control Kiosk Market Landscape?

The progressive advancement of e-commerce is set to fuel the expansion of the market for yard access control kiosks. Essentially, e-commerce involves the online buying and selling of goods and services, with transactions occurring either between businesses, between consumers, or interacting with both. The rise of e-commerce is linked to the proliferation of smartphones and the internet, offering consumers a one-stop shop that is both convenient and easy to access anytime, anywhere. These yard access control kiosks enhance e-commerce by optimizing logistics operations, automating the process of vehicle entry and exit, and boosting the efficiency and security of warehouse and distribution yard management. For example, the Census Bureau, a government agency based in the U.S., reported in February 2024 that e-commerce sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 had climbed to $324.8 billion, a 19.5% increase from the previous quarter and a 7.2% rise year over year, representing 17.1% of all retail sales. Consequently, the progression of e-commerce is propelling the expansion of the yard access control kiosk market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Yard Access Control Kiosk Market?

Major players in the Yard Access Control Kiosk Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Kaleris Inc.

• DoorKing Inc.

• KIOSK Information Systems Inc.

• Made4net LLC

• I And E Automation Corporation

• Peripass NV

• Tetronik GmbH

• Exotrac LLC

• Force 5 Inc.

• GLABs SRL

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Yard Access Control Kiosk Industry?

Firms leading in the yard access control kiosk industry are concentrating on creating self-service yard automation to boost operational productivity, minimize manual intervention, and simplify vehicle check-in and check-out procedures. Essentially, self-service yard automation is a tech-based system that allows drivers and logistics staff to perform tasks such as check-in, check-out, and paperwork at yard facilities autonomously, eliminating the need for manual help. For instance, the manufacturing company Olea Kiosks Inc. from the US introduced a Tampa Driver Check-In Kiosk in June 2024. This kiosk is designed to revolutionize logistics workflows by automating and simplifying the driver check-in process at depots, yards, and warehouses. The solution decreases manual mistakes and waiting times, improves yard safety, and supplies real-time data for more efficient operational management. This groundbreaking kiosk enhances efficiency, bolster security, and betters driver contentment in crowded logistics settings.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Yard Access Control Kiosk Market

The yard access control kiosk market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Components: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Type: Standalone Kiosks, Integrated Kiosks

3) By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

4) By Application: Commercial Yards, Industrial Yards, Logistics And Transportation, Warehousing, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Logistics Companies, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Kiosk Terminals, Biometric Scanners, Card Readers

2) By Software: Access Management Software, Security And Surveillance Software, Data Analytics Tools

3) By Services: Installation And Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Consulting Services

View the full yard access control kiosk market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/yard-access-control-kiosk-global-market-report

Yard Access Control Kiosk Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the Yard Access Control Kiosk Global Market Report 2025 named North America as the leading region for that year. It's predicted that the quickest growth will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region within the given forecast period. Other regions thoroughly examined in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Yard Access Control Kiosk Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Interactive Kiosk Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/interactive-kiosk-global-market-report

Self Service Kiosk Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/self-service-kiosk-global-market-report

Airport Kiosk System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/airport-kiosk-system-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.