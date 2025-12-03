Vast Edge Brings Enterprise Backup for Google Workspace to the Google Cloud Marketplace

This release gives Google Workspace a backup platform with the ability to inspect backed up data instantly and make recovery decisions with full confidence.

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vast Edge a leader in enterprise cloud backup solutions, announces the launch of its new backup solution for Google Workspace. Independent analyst firms such as IDC, Forrester, and Gartner have consistently recommended continuous full and incremental backups with strict recovery point (RPO) and recovery time (RTO) objectives for mission-critical workloads. While Google Workspace offers great built-in protection, third-party research from Gartner show that these improved backup solutions fill the critical gaps in recovery and compliance.According to a 2025 State of SaaS Backup and Recovery report, 87% of IT pros experienced data loss in SaaS environments last year, but only 14% could recover within minutes. A Forrester TEI study on Google Workspace found a 336 percent ROI and $57.3M in net present value over three years due to productivity and security gains. Vast Edge completes that ROI with a Google Workspace backup solution ensuring your protected collaboration data translates into uninterrupted operations and regulatory assurance.Google Workspace comes with some built-in protections, but gaps remain. A stunning feature that Vast Edge provides is a live user interface to inspect and validate all the data that has been backed in real time. The full list of features are as follows:⇒ 1-Click Blazing Recovery: View and recover critical business data in near real time with one click⇒ Advanced Querying Capabilities: Backed-up data resides in a “live” database with built-in AI driven analytics tools⇒ Exportable Audit-Ready Reports: Easily export compliance-ready logs and reports⇒ Ransomware Detection + Alerts: Smart alerts to detect and stop ransomware early⇒ API Integration Readiness: Connect effortlessly with third-party apps and tools⇒ Security & Compliance Readiness: Vast Edge ensures adherence to regulatory standards such as AES-256 encryption, GDPR, HIPAA, ISO 27001, and SOC2 with advanced threat protection and identity management. Complete data encryption in transit and at rest.⇒ Plug-and-play SaaS connectors: Built-in connectors for seamless SaaS integration⇒ DR Cloud Spin-Up Readiness: Instant disaster recovery with ready-to-launch cloud setup in the event of accidental data loss or account hacks⇒ Multi-region Geo-redundancy: Your data is backed up across multiple global regions⇒ 24x7 Monitoring + SLA Response: Around the clock support with high SLA response times⇒ Seamless Cloud Migration: Vast Edge provides automated tools and methodologies for rapid and secure migration. Near real-time recovery depending on source system API configuration⇒ Competitive Pricing: Vast Edge starts with a free tier, no hidden costs. Premium plans come with advanced features and allow you to extend data retention indefinitely⇒ Scalability & Reliability: Vast Edge offers a highly scalable platform to consume petabytes of data backed up across multiple data centersAbout Vast Edge:Founded in 2004, Vast Edge is a multi-cloud solutions provider delivering managed cloud services, ERP and SaaS backup, disaster recovery, migrations, integrations, analytics, and emerging AI-driven capabilities across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle Cloud. The backup platform protects NetSuite, Salesforce, Jira, Workday, SAP HANA, Concur, Oracle, Microsoft 365, Dynamics, Google Workspace, and other SaaS applications with complete visibility, rapid recovery, and compliance-ready controls.Fortune 500 companies and many SMBs worldwide rely on Vast Edge to safeguard their most critical data and ensure uninterrupted business continuity. Vast Edge supports enterprises with 24×7 operations, strong security posture, and proven expertise in running mission-critical systems at scale.To review Vast Edge’s Google Workspace Backup solution visit the Workspace Backup page and explore their full suite of enterprise backup solutions here → For technical assessments and enterprise inquiries, get in touch at contact@vastedge.com

