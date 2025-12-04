World-first social media age restrictions start in Australia next week (10 Dec): Outback parent available for interview

Media Release from Australian anti-bullying organisation, Dolly's Dream, about the world-first social media age restrictions coming next week.

AUSTRALIA, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australia will enact world-first social media age restrictions next week, delaying children under 16 from platforms including TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, Reddit and YouTube from Wednesday, 10 December 2025.

Australia’s anti-bullying organisation, Dolly's Dream, has called the government's move a ‘decent start’, but warns the delay alone isn't a quick fix - particularly in outback areas where social media serves as a teen’s vital connection to friends.

“The social media delay isn't a magic wand where kids will wake up and there's no more bullying online. We've got to back it up by teaching our kids how to be safe and decent online, and we need to make sure there's proper support when things go wrong,” said Sally Sweeney, Head of Dolly’s Dream.

“Tech companies need to build online platforms and spaces that are safe for young people. We know the world is watching Australia right now, surely this is a moment for them to act.”

Mum-of-three Alana Moller helps run a large cattle station in outback Queensland. She and her husband raised their three daughters (20, 18, 13) at the property, a 7-hour drive from Townsville.

“While any initiatives to keep kids and teens safer online are a great start, I do worry that rural kids particularly could become more isolated,” Alana said.

“Especially when we’re going into 8 weeks of school holidays, when many remote kids like mine will be returning home from boarding school. They may not see anyone their age for 2 months, so I’m not really sure what to expect in terms of the immediate impact of this.”

From 10 December, social media platforms must take ‘reasonable steps’ to deactivate existing accounts held by Australian under-16s and prevent new ones. Enforcement responsibility lies with the platforms, with no penalties for children or parents.

Dolly's Dream has the following available for interview:

Sally Sweeney, Head of Dolly's Dream (Melbourne, Australia)

Alana Moller, Grazier/Partner Star of Hope 50,000 acre cattle station, mum of 3 (Clermont, outback Queensland, Australia).

Note to Editors: Dolly's Dream was created by Northern Territory parents Kate and Tick Everett following the loss of their 14-year-old daughter, Dolly, to suicide in 2018 after she experienced ongoing cyberbullying. The organisation is dedicated to changing the culture of bullying through education and direct support, with particular focus on rural, regional and remote Australia.

This media release is for global distribution. International media are invited to contact us for expert commentary on the social media age delay and its unique implications for young people and families in remote Australia.

If you are publishing/distributing in Australia - include at the end of all media reports:

For bullying support in Australia: Call 13 DOLLY (13 365 59) or chat online at https://www.dollysdream.org.au/what-we-do/support-line

More information: www.dollysdream.org.au

Media contact: Chloe Cornford | chloe@upstride.com.au | +61 401 988 960

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.