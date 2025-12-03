TX Cash Home Buyers Unveils 'Houston Cash Home Buyer' Brand

Founder Lisa Martinez announces the launch of the dedicated Houston Cash Home Buyer brand.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TX Cash Home Buyers , a trusted Texas-based real estate investment firm, today announced the launch of www.houstoncashhomebuyer.com . This new website serves as a dedicated digital portal for homeowners in the Greater Houston area to streamline the path to a fair and cash-based home sale.While TX Cash Home Buyers continues to operate statewide, the launch of the Houston Cash Home Buyer brand creates a focused entry point for local sellers. The new site is designed to cut through the noise so Houston residents can connect directly with the buying team that specializes in their specific market. This removes the confusion sometimes associated with navigating a broad, statewide website."We created Houston Cash Home Buyer to simply make things easier for our local clients," said Lisa Martinez, Founder of TX Cash Home Buyers. "We want Houston homeowners to know that when they visit this new site, they are still reaching the same experienced team they have always trusted. Nothing changes behind the scenes. We are just making it easier for our neighbors to find us."Functioning as a dedicated lane for Houston sellers, the new website serves as a direct extension of the main TX Cash Home Buyers brand, offering the same transparent process and "as-is" buying criteria. Key features of the expansion include:DIRECT ACCESS: A simplified contact process designed to service the entire Greater Houston metropolitan area and all surrounding counties.UNIFIED SERVICE: Whether a homeowner contacts the team through the main Texas site or the new Houston portal, they receive the same personalized care from the existing team.CONSISTENT VALUES: The new portal upholds the company’s core promise to buy homes with no repairs, no commissions, and no closing costs."We aren't a different company, just a more accessible one," added Lisa Martinez. "This new website ensures that Houston homeowners have a direct line to a buyer who lives in and understands their community."About TX Cash Home BuyersTX Cash Home Buyers is a local real estate team based in the Houston area. They specialize in helping Texas homeowners find relief from burdensome properties, whether due to foreclosure, probate, or simply the need to sell quickly. The team provides a fair, transparent alternative to the traditional market, allowing residents to sell their homes "as-is" without the stress of repairs or agent fees.

