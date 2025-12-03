MPD Arrests Second Suspect in 2020 Southeast Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce a second arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred in 2020.

On Friday, October 9, 2020, at approximately 9:56 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the 1600 block of W Street, Southeast, for sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where, after all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.



The decedent has been identified as 28 year-old Yisa Jeffcoat, of Southeast, DC.



On Monday, December 14, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 20 year-old Kevin Goggins, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).



On Tuesday, December 2, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 28-year-old Taiyonne Goggins, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

