Carla B. Boone Named International Screenplay Finalist for 'Who Takes the (W)Rap'

Holla’back Records, Entertainment & Management CEO’s first screenplay gains global and national recognition

This screenplay will bring international attention to the ongoing struggles of independent artists nationwide, whose work has been used without credit for generations.” — Carla B. Boone

TYRONE, GA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carla B. Boone, President and CEO of Holla’back Records , Entertainment & Management, LLC, has been selected as a finalist in an international screenplay competition for her debut script, Who Takes the (W)Rap. The screenplay has also been named a semi-finalist in four additional national competitions and one international festival, marking a notable milestone for the first-time screenwriter and veteran entertainment executive.Who Takes the (W)Rap follows the story of an aspiring rap group whose path to stardom collapses when their original song is stolen and turned into a global hit by internationally recognized artists. The plot unfolds into a legal dispute and a murder investigation, drawing attention to longstanding issues surrounding intellectual property and independent artists’ rights.Boone, who founded Holla’back Records, Ent. & Mgt. LLC after years of experience in the entertainment industry, said the script reflects themes rooted in her lived experiences navigating the independent music landscape. Her narrative explores the challenges faced by emerging musicians and the consequences of intellectual property misuse—topics she describes as “a lifelong plight” for many artists.“I am excited and extremely humbled for the opportunities that come with being in contention for such competitive and prestigious awards,” Boone said. “This screenplay will bring international attention to the ongoing struggles of independent artists nationwide, whose work has been used without credit for generations. Speaking with producers and exploring my options is a tremendous blessing, and I look forward to bringing this edutainment piece to the world.”Boone was born and raised in Brooklyn’s Fort Greene Houses. She attended Franklin D. Roosevelt High School, where she participated in the Co-Op program, alternating between full-time school attendance and full-time employment at the nation’s largest pension system as a clerk-typist. She later completed her bachelor’s degree at Long Island University’s Brooklyn campus.During her more than 20-year career with the pension system, Boone advanced from clerk-typist to Advisory Officer. She also earned Series 6, 63, and 26 federal securities licenses, the Chartered Mutual Funds Counselor (CMFC) designation, and completed multiple Life Office Management Association (LOMA) courses.Parallel to her corporate career, Boone built a foundation in entertainment as a singer, actress, and performer. She has appeared in a variety of venues to critical acclaim and has managed artists whose credits include film, television, and music video appearances. Her transition to writing reflects her continued commitment to amplifying the experiences of rising talent.The recognition of Who Takes the (W)Rap marks Boone’s official entry into screenwriting and expands the creative portfolio of Holla’back Records, Entertainment & Management, LLC, a company she established to support independent artists and develop their careers.More information about Boone and her work is available at hollaback.org

