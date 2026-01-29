Judy Yates Opens Waco Office to Expand Tax Strategy and Preparation Services

Introducing Judy Yates, CPA

Yates is known for tackling complex returns, including multi-state filings and challenging tax situations.

Judy makes the tax law understandable. She speaks both tax and English, She translates complex rules into clear steps businesses and families can actually use.” — Lindsey Cabrera

WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Judy Yates today announced the opening of a new office in Waco to serve individuals and businesses with year-end tax strategy , preparation, and wealth-building guidance. The location will be led by veteran tax professional Judy Yates, who brings more than 50 years of experience helping clients navigate changing tax laws and optimize legally available deductions.The Waco office arrives as taxpayers prepare for year-end decisions that can significantly impact 2025 filings. Clients will receive guidance on understanding the latest tax law updates, avoiding critical mistakes, maximizing deductions and credits, and maintaining complete documentation. In addition to in-person support, the firm serves clients nationally with no geographic limitations.“She works with you to find all the legitimate deductions and plans for next year, too,” said Anna Brooks. “Judy focuses on the details so you don’t leave money on the table.”Yates is known for tackling complex returns, including multi-state filings and challenging tax situations. Her approach emphasizes proactive planning—especially before December 31—so clients can make informed decisions about income timing, deductions, entity structure, and recordkeeping. Clients are encouraged to keep thorough receipts and documentation to substantiate deductions and support a smooth filing season.“Judy makes the tax law understandable . She speaks both tax and English,” said Lindsey Cabrera. “She translates complex rules into clear steps businesses and families can actually use.”The new location complements the firm’s nationwide services, offering both virtual and on-site consultations tailored to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual filers. With a focus on strategy, the Waco team will help clients prepare for year-end, identify overlooked deductions, and ensure compliance with new rules while pursuing every legal tax advantage.To schedule a consultation or learn more about year-end planning, visit jyatescpa.com. Appointments are available for tax reviews, multi-state returns, and strategic planning sessions ahead of the 2025 filing season.About J Yates CPA Inc brings a dogged pursuit to challenging tax situations, including multi-state and complex filings. With more than 50 years in business, the firm supports clients of every size—no return is too small or too big—while delivering precise, compliant preparation and planning. The team specializes in multi-state returns and year-round strategies designed to keep taxes as low as legally possible and support long-term financial goals.Media Contact: Sophia Grace 773-506-2727 judy@jyatescpa.com https://jyatescpa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.