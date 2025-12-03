Submit Release
YACHTWAVE® Launches Branded Mobile Apps for Boat Manufacturers in Apple App Store and Google Play

Boat manufacturers can now offer customers their own factory-branded mobile app without custom development

We've built the infrastructure so manufacturers can quickly launch a branded app in both stores. They never touch a line of code, but customers see a premium, factory-direct experience.”
— John O'Keefe, Founder and CEO of YACHTWAVE
SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YACHTWAVE today launched OEM-branded mobile apps for boat manufacturers in the Apple App Store and Google Play, enabling builders to offer customers a factory-branded digital experience without custom software development.

This new capability extends the YACHTWAVE® Delivery Platform, already used by builders to streamline communication, digital documentation, quality control, and the build-to-handover workflow. With YACHTWAVE powering the backend, manufacturers can now launch a fully branded app that carries their name, icon, and colors, giving customers a seamless ownership experience that feels native to the builder’s brand.

"Boat builders have told us for years they want their own app, but six-figure development costs and ongoing maintenance made it impossible," said John O'Keefe, Founder and CEO of YACHTWAVE. "We've built the infrastructure so manufacturers can quickly launch a branded app in both stores. They never touch a line of code, but customers see a premium, factory-direct experience."

The branded app integrates directly with the YACHTWAVE Delivery Platform’s existing features, including:

• Real-time build progress updates
• Digital documentation and manuals
• Delivery checklists and quality control workflows
• Owner handover coordination
• Long-term maintenance tracking
• On-demand orientation videos

The result is a modern, transparent delivery process backed by a mobile experience that looks and feels like it was engineered in-house by the manufacturer, without the development burden, ongoing updates, or future support overhead.

Now Available to Delivery Platform Clients
The OEM-branded app capability is available now to boat manufacturers participating in the YACHTWAVE Delivery Platform. Manufacturers can guide customers to their own branded app, improving trust, increasing satisfaction, and elevating the delivery experience.

About YachtWave, LLC
YACHTWAVE is a modern marine technology platform that unifies build communication, digital delivery workflows, task management, documentation, and owner engagement into a seamless experience for builders and boat owners. With solutions for personal boat owners, fleet managers, and OEMs, YACHTWAVE redefines how vessels are built, handed over, maintained, and enjoyed. For more information, visit www.yachtwave.com.

Media Contact:
Erin O’Halloran, Marketing Director
eohalloran@yachtwave.com

Captain John OKeefe
YACHTWAVE
+1 917-945-0186
press@yachtwave.com
You just read:

