UFA Goes Deeper with Season Two of Hit Podcast, Digging In with UFA

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a successful first season that sparked conversations across the agriculture industry, UFA Co-operative is thrilled to announce the return of its podcast, Digging In with UFA. Season Two kicks off on December 3 with an inspiring episode featuring Rachel Herbert, co-owner of Trail’s End Beef and author of Ranching Women in Southern Alberta, and Josie Pashulka, co-owner of Rusylvia Cattle Co. and recipient of the Women in Ag Award from AFSC.Building on the momentum of Season One, which featured thought leaders like Dr. Sylvain Charlebois, Ellen Goddard, Janice Tranberg and Stuart Cullum, Season Two promises even more engaging conversations. Upcoming guests include social media sensation Quick Dick McDick, known for his humorous yet insightful takes on rural life, and Adrienne Levy, a respected voice in agricultural innovation.“Podcasts are a powerful way to connect with audiences on a deeper level, and Digging In with UFA has done just that, we are honored to be in partnership with UFA” said Jennifer Smith, President and CEO of Everything Podcasts . “Season Two will continue to deliver authentic stories and expert insights that resonate with the farming and ranching community.”The podcast explores the issues, innovations and people shaping agriculture today, offering listeners a mix of practical knowledge and inspiring stories. “Season One was a great success, and we’re excited to build on that foundation,” said Fred Thun, President and CEO of UFA. “Our goal is to create conversations that matter—highlighting the experiences, challenges and triumphs of the incredible people who make agriculture thrive.”Episodes will be available everywhere people find their podcasts including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and UFA.com, with new releases every six weeks.Don’t miss the premiere on December 3! Subscribe today and join us as we dig into the topics that matter most to agriculture.About UFA Co-operative Limited:Founded in 1909, UFA Co-operative Limited is an Alberta-based agricultural co-operative with more than 120,000 member-owners. UFA’s network comprises more than 114 bulk fuel and Cardlock Petroleum locations, 34 Farm & Ranch Supply stores and a support office in Calgary, AB. Independent Petroleum Agents and over 1,000 UFA employees provide products, services and agricultural solutions to farmers, ranchers, members and commercial customers in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.Media Contact:Trish Nixon, External Affairs, UFA Co-operative403-876-7595Trish.Nixon@UFA.comAbout Everything PodcastsLaunched in 2019, Everything Podcasts delivers innovative, creative, and award-winning audio production and global distribution. It features strategic planning infused by research, and partnerships designed to launch, grow, and accelerate the expansion of content across multiple platforms. Everything Podcasts is a world-class podcast production and media company dedicated to enabling businesses to harness the power of podcasting for communication, engagement, and growth. Everything Podcasts offers comprehensive podcasting solutions and strategies that empower brands to connect with their audience in a meaningful and memorable way. Led by Founder & CEO Jennifer Smith, and fueled by their team of passionate storytellers and award-winning media experts, Everything Podcasts brings innovation and expertise to a new media frontier.Everything Podcasts is also the recipient of numerous accolades including 2023’s Quill Award for Best Podcast Agency, Most Creative Branded Podcast and Best B2B Branded Podcast. And the 2024 Quill Awards for Most Creative Branded Podcast, Best Business Podcast, Best News Podcast, Best Interview Podcast, and Best Medical Podcast. Plus, the bronze Circle of Excellence from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) for Podcasts (Occasional) and the gold 2024 Prix d’Excellence from the Canadian Council Advancement of Education (CCAE) for Best Podcast.Media Contact:Theodora JeanColdwater Communications Inc.media@coldwater-communications.ca

