MBX Capital Announces $100M to Power Biotech Startups Tackling Root Cause of Modern Disease

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MBX Capital today announced it has crossed $100 million in cumulative capital commitments to invest in early-stage biotech and health technology companies developing innovations that prevent and cure disease. The firm will make $1–4 million investments in therapeutics, platform technologies, and preventative solutions with an emphasis on deep health companies focused on complex disease states that are often mediated by environmental toxins and synthetic exposures that are increasingly being linked to much of modern illness.“We invest in companies that move beyond incrementalism towards true prevention and cures, with a mandate to invest in courageous founders that are developing first-in-class technologies. Our portfolio is creating novel therapeutic modalities, diagnostics and biological research tools, as well as applying science to stop people from getting sick in the first place,” said Gurdane Bhutani, Founding Partner at MBX Capital. “This isn’t just about new treatments; it’s about preventing illness, repairing underlying damage, and enabling longer, healthier lives.”Backed by institutional limited partners including Industry Ventures, the State of New York, Tangram Asia Capital, Village Global, and Cathay Innovation’s InnoSquare fund, MBX Capital’s investment focus spans three core areas:1. Therapeutics: Companies developing curative or disease-modifying treatments, with an emphasis on those addressing biological pathways mediated by toxic exposures.2. Platform Technologies: Diagnostics and research tools that enable clinicians and scientists to interrogate biology more effectively to identify root causes of disease.3. Preventative Solutions: Technologies which improve patient outcomes by enabling preventative care and expanded access to therapies, as well as those which detect and remediate toxic exposures linked to disease.Among the fund’s early portfolio companies are:· Freedom Biosciences ($10M Seed), a clinical-stage therapeutics company developing next-generation neuropsychiatric treatments· Vivodyne ($40M Series A), a platform biotech that grows human tissues to produce human data before clinical trials· Arine ($30M Series B), a preventative health AI platform that improves outcomes through pharmacy-led interventions targeting poorly managed drug regimens and high-risk medication combinations“MBX is investing in science with the potential to fundamentally change how we understand and treat disease. Their focus on upstream causes and disease modification aligns with our belief that the most durable value is created by companies that tackle root drivers of human health. We are proud to support MBX as they back founders working on solutions that can reduce long-term healthcare burden and improve quality of life at scale,” said Roland Reynolds, Senior Managing Director of Industry Ventures.The fund’s thesis is rooted in a growing recognition that chronic diseases such as autoimmune conditions, cardiovascular disorders, and neurodegenerative illnesses are increasingly linked to environmental exposures and synthetic compounds introduced through industrialization.A key differentiator of MBX Capital is its Atom Network — a private community of physicians, scientists, and executives with experience at leading organizations including Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Members of the Atom Network enhance MBX’s sourcing, due diligence, and portfolio acceleration activities, providing early insight and strategic support to founders.“MBX operates as an extension of our team,” said Andrei Georgescu, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Vivodyne. “Their network connects us to operators and executives who have taken breakthrough science to market — an ecosystem that’s as strategic as it is hands-on.”As the healthcare system struggles under the burden of chronic illness, MBX Capital aims to catalyze a new wave of science-driven solutions that protect human health at the source.About MBX CapitalMBX Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm with more than $100M in cumulative capital commitments, investing in founders advancing breakthroughs across deep health, including novel therapeutics, next-generation diagnostics, and preventative health solutions. Leveraging deep domain expertise, a global network of industry leaders, and a hands-on approach, MBX Capital partners with founders from the earliest stages to accelerate growth, translate bold ideas into real-world impact, and tackle the upstream drivers of disease.To learn more, visit https://www.mbxcapital.com/ Media ContactMartin Sandgrenpress@klovercommunications.com(949) 438-0425

