Attorney General Ford Asks Court to Compel Trump Administration to Deliver Full SNAP Benefits

Carson City, NV – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced he has filed a response to the federal government’s decision to only partially fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for the 42 million Americans — including the almost 500,000 Nevadans — who rely on it. Under the federal government’s current plan, SNAP benefits would only be partially funded using the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) SNAP contingency fund.

Attorney General Ford was joined by a coalition of 25 states and the District of Columbia in filing the response, which argues that the federal government is legally obligated to fund the program; that the money to fund the program is in the possession of the federal government; and that the rollout of partial benefits has caused chaos and delays.

“It is outrageous that the federal government is still attempting to withhold money that has been set aside to feed Nevadans in need,” said Attorney General Ford. “Americans going hungry may not bother President Trump, but Nevadans do not abandon their neighbors when they ask for help. I will not stop this fight until Nevada families do not have to sit at empty tables so the president can play politics.”

In their brief, the coalition argues that USDA’s unacceptable delays and needlessly complicated calculation of reduced benefits is untenable and unlawful. The issuance of full benefits is the only way to prevent further irreparable harms to states and their residents. As such, the coalition is asking the court to issue a Temporary Restraining Order compelling the federal government to pay full benefits.

The coalition’s brief comes as part of an ongoing lawsuit joined by Attorney General Ford against the Trump administration for suspending SNAP benefits in a manner that is both contrary to law and arbitrary and capricious under the Administrative Procedure Act.

