Attorney General Ford Opposes Trump Administration’s Attempt to Withhold Full SNAP Benefits

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced his office has filed an amicus brief opposing the Trump administration’s request to block a court order to deliver full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to the millions of Americans relying on them. The federal government’s motion, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, comes after a federal judge in Rhode Island ordered the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to fully fund November benefits by today. Attorney General Ford joined a coalition of 25 states and the District of Columbia in filing this amicus brief.

“The most important issue facing our country right now is ensuring that the Trump administration stops its intentional and cruel attempt to stop Americans from being able to put food on their table,” said Attorney General Ford. “We have brought legal action against the Trump administration and succeeded, and I am proud to support this lawsuit in Rhode Island as well. Ensuring food gets back on Nevadans’ tables is paramount, and I am proud to work alongside my colleagues across the country to do so.”

Attorney General Ford and the coalition filed their brief in Rhode Island State Council of Churches, et al., v. Rollins, et al., arguing that USDA has the money to fully fund this program and should do so immediately to prevent further harm to states. They argue USDA’s needlessly complicated calculation of reduced benefits has sown chaos in states and if they are forced to carry out this plan, it would create substantial, unlawful delays in getting benefits to recipients. The coalition also explains that the loss of SNAP benefits has a ripple effect on other state services, as increased food insecurity creates a strain on state safety net programs, and healthcare and educational institutions.

The attorneys general argue that due to the federal government’s resistance to meeting their legal obligations to fully fund the SNAP program, American families are struggling to meet their most basic needs. These harms to states will continue unless immediate full payment of SNAP benefits is issued. Attorney General Ford and the coalition urge the court to deny the federal government’s motion for a stay.

Joining Attorney General Ford in filing this amicus brief are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin, as well as the governors of Kansas, Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

