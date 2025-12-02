Attorney General Ford Announces Sentencing of Former LVMPD Officer in Insurance Fraud Scheme

LAS VEGAS, NV – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Christopher Michael Mitchell, 38, of Henderson, NV was sentenced in the Eighth Judicial District Court for one count of Misconduct of a Public Officer.

According to evidence presented in court, Mitchell asked a fellow Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer to create and file a false stolen vehicle report so he could pursue an illegitimate insurance claim.

“Public trust is one of our most important resources,” said Attorney General Ford. “When a public officer abuses their authority for personal gain, it undermines confidence in the institutions meant to serve and protect Nevadans. My office will continue to hold individuals accountable when they violate that trust.”

District Court Judge Tina Talim sentenced Mitchell to a minimum of 12 months and a maximum of 48 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections, suspended, and placed him on probation for an indeterminate period not to exceed18 months. Mitchell was also ordered to complete Veteran’s Specialty Court, pay $1,000 in investigative costs to the Office of the Attorney General, and successfully complete a 13-week LRS Anger Management Course.

This case was investigated and prosecuted by the Nevada Office of the Attorney General’s Insurance Fraud Control Unit.

