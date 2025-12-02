Attorney General Ford Issues Statement on Nevada Supreme Court Ruling in the 2020 Fake Electors Case

Today, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford issued the following statement after the Nevada Supreme Court decided to reverse the Eight Circuit District Court’s dismissal of the case against the 2020 fake electors.

"Today the Nevada Supreme Court affirmed what we have maintained all along – that Clark County is the proper and lawful venue to prosecute our case, and I am pleased with the court’s decision to overturn the District Court’s dismissal of our case in Clark County.

The 2020 fake electors cannot evade accountability in Nevada for their unlawful actions. As attorney general, it is my duty to hold those who sought to undermine the results of our state’s free and fair election responsible.

With this ruling, we will return to the Eighth Judicial District Court in Clark County and continue our work to ensure that justice is served."

Review the court's decision.

