NetNow Partners with NCS Credit to Integrate Construction Notice & Waiver Management Solutions into Its Product Suite

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NetNow, Inc., the leading platform helping distributors and suppliers accelerate collections and optimize accounts receivable performance, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with NCS Credit, the industry’s leading provider of construction notice, waiver, and mechanic’s lien services with a comprehensive project management platform.By connecting platforms and synchronizing key project data, the integration enables faster decision-making, more efficient risk analysis, and stronger visibility across all stages of a construction project lifecycle.NCS Credit’s robust project management capabilities integrate directly into NetNow and can be managed through the NCS Platform. It allows users to initiate notices, track lien waiver activity, and stay ahead of critical project milestones, all from within their existing workflow. The result is a streamlined, user-friendly experience that helps suppliers, contractors, and distributors protect payment rights while keeping projects moving smoothly.“Partnerships are at the forefront of NCS Credit’s strategy to ensure our clients have access to the industry’s best technology, all while achieving a seamless implementation into their existing NCS workflows,” said Alec Papesch, Director of Strategic Partnerships at NCS Credit. “Our partnership with NetNow is another exciting step toward strengthening the construction credit community and helping our clients get paid for the work they do.”Nauman Hafeez, CEO of NetNow, agrees with Alec. “We’re excited to partner with NCS Credit. This collaboration strengthens our shared commitment to supporting Credit teams across the industry and creates new opportunities to deliver meaningful value to the businesses we serve.”The integration will be available to NetNow users upon request. Clients interested in enabling NCS Credit’s services are encouraged to contact their account representative.For additional details about the partnership and integration, please visit www.ncscredit.com and www.netnow.io About NCS CreditNCS Credit is the industry's only B2B full-service provider of Commercial Collection, UCC Filing, and Notice & Mechanic’s Lien services. NCS Credit brings everything under one roof, ensuring businesses have a reliable partner to navigate the complexities of credit protection and recovery. Powered by an outstanding team of industry experts and fueled by cutting-edge technology, we deliver a streamlined, best-in-class client experience, making complex processes easier, faster, and more efficient. For more information, visit www.ncscredit.com About NetNowNetNow is the leading B2B platform modernizing trade credit for wholesalers, distributors, and suppliers across North America. Our mission is to simplify and streamline customer onboarding and credit management—boosting sales efficiency, strengthening risk controls, and accelerating cash flow.Our Credit Automation platform has helped businesses build stronger, faster, and safer trade relationships. Our system utilizes the latest AI-driven technology to analyze payment behavior, assess credit history in real time, and detect fraudulent activity before it poses a risk.Processing millions of dollars in credit applications every day, NetNow gives credit teams deeper visibility, stronger fraud defenses, and fully customizable workflows—helping businesses operate smarter and scale with confidence. For more information, visit www.netnow.io/ Sales Contacts:NetNow: nauman@netnow.ioNCS Credit: apapesch@ncscredit.com

