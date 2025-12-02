Partnership for a Connected Illinois Event to Recognize Excellence in Telehealth

Partnership for a Connected Illinois logo Malecki Brooks Ford Law Group logo

U.S. Senator Richard Durbin among honorees

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Senator Richard Durbin will be among the honorees at the Partnership for a Connected Illinois (PCI) 2025 Awards for Excellence in Telehealth Leadership, a virtual event recognizing individuals and organizations that drive advances in telehealth across Illinois. The event, hosted by the Connected Health Initiative, will take place December 9 at 1:00 p.m., CST.

“PCI is thrilled to honor these awardees who have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to improving access to telehealth services and innovative technologies,” said Ann Ford, PCI Board Chair and partner at Malecki Brooks Ford. “Now in its ninth year, PCI continues to recognize the important work of distinguished leaders advancing Illinois’ telehealth initiatives.”

To acknowledge his sustained federal advocacy to expand telehealth access, U.S. Senator Richard Durbin will be presented with a special award. Senator Durbin co-sponsored legislation extending key telehealth reimbursement flexibilities initially authorized during the COVID-19 public health emergency. Over the past five years, he has also helped Illinois health providers secure approximately $9 million in federal funding to support telehealth improvements.

The event program will feature a keynote from Dr. Brenda Huber, Chair of the Department of School Psychology at The Chicago School. Dr. Huber will discuss the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on children and the role of digital infrastructure in reducing disparities across Illinois’ rural and urban communities.

The 2025 PCI Telehealth Leadership Award for Improved Care for Underserved Populations will be presented to the Egyptian Health Department, a public health department that provides caregivers of children in rural southern Illinois with access to interactive webinars and 1:1 virtual coaching to equip them to support their children’s well-being.

ReferralGPS will be honored with the Advancing Telehealth by Innovation Award. Their comprehensive web-based directory connects families and schools with more than 36,000 verified mental health providers and offers real-time availability data to reduce wait times for youth who need behavioral health support.

Register for the Partnership for a Connected Illinois (PCI) 2025 Awards for Excellence in Telehealth Leadership virtual event here.

About the Partnership for a Connected Illinois

Partnership for a Connected Illinois (PCI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit formed in 2009 to ensure broadband access throughout Illinois and maximize its adoption. PCI oversaw more than $305 million in broadband expansion across 3,593 miles of infrastructure. Since 2015, PCI has advanced broadband adoption through telehealth education, statewide demonstration projects, and leadership recognition programs. For more information, visit our website.

About the Connected Health Initiative (Award Program Host)

The Connected Health Initiative is a leading multi-stakeholder coalition advocating for responsible digital health innovation and essential policy changes enabling equitable access to digital health tools. For more information, see their website.

