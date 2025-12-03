Connective Expands Financial Health Ecosystem via Monarch Collab After Buying Financial Gym and Water Street Advisors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connective, a leading innovator in personal financial services, is pleased to announce a new working relationship with Monarch, the award-winning personal finance app for budgeting, tracking, and goal-setting. This collaboration builds on Connective’s recent acquisition of The Financial Gym in June 2025, further strengthening its commitment to delivering holistic, accessible financial empowerment tools to individuals and families.The acquisition of The Financial Gym – known for its fitness-inspired approach to financial training and one-on-one coaching – has enabled Connective to integrate expert-guided financial planning with cutting-edge digital tools. Now, through this new relationship with Monarch, clients will benefit from integrated access to Monarch’s intuitive platform, featuring collaborative budgeting for individuals and households along with their coaches, and real-time views on progress towards their goals.“This partnership with Monarch is a natural evolution following our acquisition of The Financial Gym,” said Ian Rosen, CEO of Connective. “We’re combining the human touch of certified financial trainers with Monarch’s best-in-class technology to create a complete financial wellness experience. Whether clients are building emergency funds, paying down debt, or planning for the future, these integrated solutions make achieving financial health simpler and more effective than ever.”Key benefits of the expanded ecosystem include:- Personalized financial training from The Financial Gym’s expert trainers, now enhanced with Monarch’s customizable dashboard, auto categorization, and visual reports.- Enhanced collaboration features for couples and families, allowing shared views of finances while still being able to see what's yours vs ours.- Streamlined tools for tracking progress toward life goals, from debt reduction to wealth building.Monarch’s Head of Partnerships, Erin Bream, added, “We're proud to partner with Connective to help their clients get a clearer, more comprehensive view of their finances. With Monarch, every Financial Gym client will have the structure, insights, and support needed to turn guidance into real progress and financial confidence.”This initiative underscores Connective’s mission to democratize financial wellness by blending expert advisory services with modern fintech innovation.For more information about Connective, The Financial Gym, or the new collaboration with Monarch, visit www.connectivewealth.ai or contact Taylor Becker at taylor@connectivewealth.aiAbout ConnectiveConnective is a forward-thinking financial services company dedicated to helping individuals achieve lasting financial health through innovative tools, expert guidance, and personalized support. It is founded by industry veterans Ian Rosen (MarketWatch, Stocktwits, Even Financial) and Andrew Nigrelli (Partner at Carson Wealth, President of TIFIN.AI).About The Financial GymAcquired by Connective in June 2025, The Financial Gym takes a fitness-inspired approach to personal finance, offering one-on-one training with certified financial professionals to build stronger money habits.About MonarchMonarch is the modern way to manage money, providing an ad-free, collaborative platform for tracking finances, creating flexible budgets, and achieving financial goals together.

