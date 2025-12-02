York Drug Trafficker With Connections To Mexico Sentenced To Over 15 Years In Prison

HARRISBURG - The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jashan Moore, age 33, of York County, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on December 2, 2025, to 186 months’ imprisonment by United States District Judge Jennifer P. Wilson for drug trafficking.

According to United States Attorney Brian D. Miller, Moore was sentenced for his leadership role in a drug trafficking ring that involved shipping kilo quantities of methamphetamine to York, Pennsylvania and arranging for the payment to drug sources by international wire transfers to Mexico. Moore pled guilty to all charges brought against him arising from three incidents in April and May 2021 where police arranged for undercover purchases of heroin and fentanyl police made from him, as well as Moore’s participation in arranging the shipment of a parcel with five kilograms of crystal methamphetamine that was seized by police on June 5, 2021.

When imposing sentence, Judge Wilson highlighted Moore’s extensive criminal history dating back to his youth and his numerous violations of parole. Moore was on parole with state authorities when he committed these crimes. Judge Wilson ordered that Moore’s federal sentence of 186 months be served consecutively to his punishments for violating parole.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the York City Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael A. Consiglio is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America (https://www.justice.gov/dag/media/1393746/dl?inline) a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).

This case was brought as part of a district wide initiative to combat the nationwide epidemic regarding the use and distribution of heroin. Led by the United States Attorney’s Office, the Heroin Initiative targets heroin traffickers operating in the Middle District of Pennsylvania and is part of a coordinated effort among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who commit heroin related offenses.

# # #