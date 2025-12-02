Babylon Dental Care Expands Team with Dr. James Walshe, DDS, Emphasizing Personalized Care and Advanced Dental Expertise

BABYLON, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Babylon Dental Care is proud to announce that Dr. James Walshe, DDS, has joined its team of skilled dental professionals. Dr. Walshe brings a thoughtful combination of clinical precision, creative approach, and a deep commitment to helping patients achieve healthy, confident smiles.A native of Lynbrook, Long Island, Dr. Walshe earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) from NYU College of Dentistry in 2018. He completed a one-year General Practice Residency at Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn, where he gained extensive experience in complex clinical and surgical procedures.At Babylon Dental Care, Dr. Walshe integrates the art and science of dentistry to provide comprehensive care tailored to each patient’s needs. He is currently pursuing board certification in Dental Sleep Medicine and recently completed an advanced implant course at Columbia University to expand his surgical and restorative expertise.“Understanding each patient’s story is essential to providing the best care,” said Dr. Walshe. “I aim to create a comfortable, informative experience where patients feel supported in achieving both oral health and overall wellness.”Dr. Walshe was drawn to Babylon Dental Care for its collaborative, team-oriented culture and its focus on Airway Health. Known for his approachable and patient-centered style, he especially enjoys helping patients through full-mouth rehabilitation cases, guiding them toward renewed health and confidence.Outside of the office, Dr. Walshe enjoys fitness, relaxing in the sauna, traveling to visit family in Ireland, and spending time at home with his French Bulldog, Ollie.“Dr. Walshe brings a rare combination of skill, creativity, and empathy to our practice,” said Jennifer Brown, COO of Babylon Dental Care. “He is a wonderful addition to our team and reinforces our commitment to patient-centered care.”About Babylon Dental CareSince 1983, Babylon Dental Care has proudly served the Babylon community with a commitment to treat every patient like family. The practice provides comprehensive, compassionate dental care focused on comfort, confidence, and long-term health.For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Walshe, visit www.babylondentalcare.com or call (631) 587-7373.

