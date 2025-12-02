Myriam Da Silva to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Myriam Da Silva, CEO of CheckIT Learning and AI ethicist, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on disrupting education through visionary leadership, ethical AI, and redefining what’s possible when purpose meets innovation.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Da Silva will explore how shifting from an “operator” to an “owner” mindset allows leaders to innovate within even the most rigid systems.She breaks down how reimagining learning through AI and neuroscience can redefine education and unlock human potential. Viewers will walk away with a deeper understanding of how purpose-driven leadership can disrupt industries and defy the odds.“Believe. That’s how every journey starts and where miracles are forged,” said Da Silva.Myriam’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/myriam-da-silva

