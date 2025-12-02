Dentist of Bixby Knolls Introduces Expanded, Patient Focused Dental and Orthodontic Care to the Bixby Knolls Community

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dentist of Bixby Knolls is proud to announce the growth of its modern, family friendly dental practice, offering gentle general dentistry, orthodontics, cosmetic services, restorative treatments, and emergency care for patients throughout the Bixby Knolls community. Known for its kind staff, advanced technology, and welcoming environment, the practice continues to make high quality dentistry more convenient, accessible, and reassuring for patients of all ages.Patients looking for a dentist or dentist in Bixby Knolls appreciate the practice’s commitment to comfort, transparency, and customized treatment planning. Every appointment is shaped by warm interactions and clear explanations to help patients feel calm, supported, and confident in their care. From routine cleanings to advanced procedures, the focus is on creating a positive experience centered on long term oral health.Dentist of Bixby Knolls offers a comprehensive list of high value services including dental implants, All on 4 implants, dental crowns, root canal treatment, wisdom tooth removal, emergency dentistry , braces, and Invisalign. Cosmetic treatments such as veneers, bonding, and whitening are also available for patients who want to enhance the appearance of their smile while maintaining a natural, healthy look.Preventive Dentistry That Builds Healthy Habits for LifePreventive care is the foundation of the practice. Patients receive thorough dental checkups, professional cleanings, fluoride treatments, and oral cancer screenings designed to identify concerns early and support lifelong oral health. The team provides helpful guidance on brushing, flossing, and home care habits, empowering patients to take an active role in maintaining their smiles.Families in Bixby Knolls value the friendly environment and individualized attention offered to children, teens, and adults. The practice strives to make preventive visits simple, stress free, and comfortable for every patient.Emergency Dentistry With Quick, Compassionate SupportWhen urgent issues arise, Dentist of Bixby Knolls offers fast help through its expanded emergency dentist and emergency dentistry services. Same day appointments ensure that patients experiencing pain, cracks, swelling, or accidents receive prompt attention. Each emergency visit is handled with clear communication and steady reassurance to help patients feel safe and cared for during stressful moments.Restorative Dentistry and Dental Implants for Long Term Strength and ComfortPatients seeking dental implants, All on 4 implants, dental crowns, or root canal treatment benefit from advanced imaging, modern restorative techniques, and personalized plans that support durable and natural looking results. Additional services such as fillings, bridges, inlays, onlays, dentures, and extractions are available to fully restore function and comfort.The practice takes a thoughtful approach to treatment planning, ensuring every patient understands their options and feels supported throughout the process.Orthodontics for Children, Teens, and Adults in Bixby KnollsDentist of Bixby Knolls provides a full range of orthodontic services including traditional braces, ceramic braces, and Invisalign for patients searching for orthodontics or orthodontist near me in Bixby Knolls. Consultations include detailed evaluations and approachable guidance to help patients choose the treatment that best supports alignment, confidence, and long term oral health. Options are tailored to each individual’s goals and lifestyle.A Modern Dental Home Built on Warmth, Innovation, and ConvenienceDentist of Bixby Knolls continues to invest in advanced tools and techniques that make visits more efficient and more comfortable. The office features updated imaging technology, enhanced restorative tools, and orthodontic systems designed to streamline appointments and improve clinical accuracy.To support busy families, the practice offers flexible scheduling, including weekend availability, and accepts PPO insurance plans. Payment plans and financing options are also provided to make high quality care more accessible.Every member of the team believes in kind communication, patient education, and a gentle approach to dentistry. Whether coming in for preventative care or a complete smile transformation, patients can expect a warm, respectful experience centered on their wellbeing.For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Dentist of Bixby Knolls at (562) 287 5175.

