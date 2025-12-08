Rockwell Brothers HVAC Relocates to Bigger Las Vegas HQ, Boosting Logistics and 24/7 Service Capacity

Rockwell Brothers HVAC - Ken and JR Rockwell Las Vegas HVAC Company - Rockwell Brothers HVAC Las Vegas HVAC Company - Rockwell Brothers HVAC

New Headquarters Features Bigger Garage and Warehouse Space, Significantly Improving Operational Efficiency for Southern Nevada’s Leading HVAC and IAQ Experts.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rockwell Brothers HVAC, the trusted experts for comprehensive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) services with a specialized focus on Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) in the Las Vegas Valley, today announced the successful relocation and opening of its new, expanded corporate and operational headquarters. This strategic move to a significantly larger facility, featuring an essential front office, boardroom and reception area and warehouse space, is a direct response to the company’s sustained growth and its enduring commitment to operational efficiency across the booming Southern Nevada market.The new location will be the main hub for Rockwell Brothers’ growing fleet of service vehicles and their large parts inventory. In a region defined by triple-digit summer heat and surprisingly cold winter nights, maintaining a logistical infrastructure is paramount to guaranteeing the company's trademark same-day and 24/7 emergency response capability. The added warehouse space directly translates into faster turnaround times for truck maintenance and better organization of critical repair parts, minimizing delays and ensuring technicians are deployed quickly and fully equipped to tackle any AC or heating challenge the intense desert climate presents. This new capacity is crucial as the company continues to rapidly expand its customer base throughout the valley.The company's success is rooted in the hands-on leadership and dedication of its Filipino-American founders, Ken Rockwell and JR Rockwell, who personally oversee operations and maintain a commitment to honesty, craftsmanship, and community trust.“Our relocation is purely driven by our incredible growth and our dedication to providing best-in-class service to every customer, every time,” said Ken Rockwell, Co-founder of Rockwell Brothers HVAC. “We are already well-established in the Las Vegas Valley, but our previous office capacity was limiting our potential to scale. This new, larger facility allows us to double down on our efficiency. The new office and warehouse are not just storage spaces. They are key parts of our promise. We aim to shorten response times. Our clients will never wait long for cool air or warm heat, no matter the hour. This strategic move and location ensures that we can uphold our superior customer service reputation, which is backed by hundreds of five-star reviews.”Rockwell Brothers HVAC has long set itself apart by specializing not just in temperature control, but in the cleanliness of the air itself. Their expert services include high-efficiency AC and furnace installation, repair, and preventative maintenance, alongside specialized IAQ solutions. These essential services include installing high-performance air filtration units like the Dust Free Permanent Air Filter, UV purifiers, and conducting thorough duct cleaning and sealing—vital procedures for mitigating the dust, allergens, and pollutants prevalent in the Nevada environment. The new office space also incorporates a dedicated training room, ensuring all technicians receive continuous education on the latest energy-efficient technologies, such as smart thermostat integration and high-performance heat pump systems.This strategic investment ensures Rockwell Brothers can continue to serve all major areas of the valley, including Henderson, Summerlin, North Las Vegas and of course Las Vegas with unmatched speed and reliability. The company continues to offer flexible financing options to ensure necessary home comfort and air quality solutions remain accessible to all residents. The move to this new, central facility strengthens Rockwell Brothers HVAC’s base for future growth. It supports their main goal. They want to provide the best and most reliable HVAC service in Southern Nevada. Their focus is on health.The new headquarters for Rockwell Brothers HVAC is at: 3325 W Ali Baba Ln Unit 609, Las Vegas, NV 89118.Contact: Ken Rockwell, Owner of Rockwell Brothers HVAC, (702) 448-9348 email: ken@rockwellbrothershvac.com https://rockwellbrothershvac.com

