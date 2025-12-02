Israeli Propaganda Campaign Targets US Churches, Christian Colleges

Misinformation and racism are hallmarks of new campaign

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Palestinian Christian Alliance for Peace (PCAP) is deeply concerned about an Israeli government propaganda campaign aimed at US churches and Christian colleges to discredit and malign people of Palestinian heritage. Israeli newspapers reported last December that “the Foreign Ministry will receive $150 million, on top of what it gets for its existing activities, for what’s officially known as public diplomacy, or hasbara in Hebrew.” Hasbara is another word for propaganda, and Israel is using it to justify its actions of the past two years in Gaza by demonizing Palestinians.The new propaganda campaign will initially target American churches and college campuses in five western states: California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Arizona, and will be launched by December. There are reportedly plans to target churches in Utah and Wyoming next, and a nationwide effort will likely follow. Details of the plan filed under the under the Foreign Agents Registration Act show attempts to imply broad Palestinian ties to Hamas and support for terrorism among the population. It is replete with false narratives, such as “Hamas and the Palestinians have killed many of the American Christian Aid workers distributing food in the region,” and “ Hamas and the Palestinians who support it represents (sic) Radical Islamic Terrorism that still threatens the US today.” The campaign’s overt racism is staggering."For decades, Israel has relied on misinformation to obtain the backing of American Christians and the American government for its military ventures," said Philip Farah, co-chair of PCAP. "Portraying itself as the victim of Palestinian aggression, it has hidden the ethnic cleansing of native Christians and Muslims that accompanied its establishment and continues today. Its actions in Gaza and the West Bank have made it clear to the world that its goal is the removal of as many non-Jews as possible from the region between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea."PCAP members are American Christians with roots in the Holy Land. Many still have family members in the region. According to Philip Farah, “We have no multi-million-dollar budget, but we do have a deep knowledge of the truth.” PCAP has developed a simple, well-documented educational program and Study Guide for churches, with resources for further learning. This is part of an initiative called “ Take a Stand for the Holy Land ,” launched in 2024 with the support of eighteen respected organizations, including groups from major Christian denominations.About PCAP:The Palestinian Christian Alliance for Peace (PCAP) is a U.S.-based network of Palestinian Christians and allies committed to promoting a just peace in Palestine and Israel through nonviolence, education, and advocacy grounded in the values of the Gospel. The PCAP campaign to Take a Stand for the Holy Land is available at www.holylandstand.org

