Sika Achieves Platinum Certification Again for NSF/ANSI 347: Sustainability Assessment for Single-Ply Roofing Membranes

NSF-ANSI Platinum Certification

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sika’s Roofing & Waterproofing Team is proud to announce that Sarnafil® G 410 and Sarnafil® S 327 single-ply PVC roofing membranes have earned the prestigious NSF/ANSI 347 Platinum Certification, the highest possible certification and the only roofing membrane to receive that rating in the roofing industry.

The NSF/ANSI 347 standard is the benchmark for roofing sustainability in single-ply roofing membranes. It evaluates products from five critical categories:

• Product Design – Use of environmentally responsible materials and recyclability.

• Product Manufacturing – Energy efficiency and waste reduction.

• Membrane Durability – Performance of the membrane in varying climate zones.

• Corporate Governance – Commitment to environmental policies and transparency.

• Innovation – Advancements that drive sustainability forward.

Achieving Platinum status means the product meets the most rigorous sustainability requirements, demonstrating leadership in environmental stewardship.

Sarnafil® G410 and Sarnafil® S327 membranes have not only maintained their Platinum level status but also improved their overall scores by 5 points each from the previous audit. These gains were driven by strong performance in Supplier Audits, Greenhouse Gas Reporting, and Innovation Credits, demonstrating our continued commitment to advancing sustainability beyond basic compliance and setting the benchmark for the industry.

This recognition underscores Sika’s long-standing commitment to sustainable manufacturing and innovative roofing solutions. For Sika, this certification is more than an accolade; it is a promise to our customers and the construction industry. The platinum certification reinforces our efforts to support green building goals, drive industry leadership, and build trust with building owners and specifiers.

As the construction industry moves toward greener practices, Sika continues to lead the way with products that combine durability, performance, and environmental responsibility.

