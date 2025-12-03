Trundl Launches Rapid Deploy — An AI-Backed Model That Cuts Enterprise Atlassian Deployment Times by 85%

Trundl releases Rapid Deploy, an accelerated AI-backed operating model that allows companies to deploy complex SaaS configurations in hours, not months.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trundl Inc. , an Enterprise Atlassian Solution Partner and global technology consultancy, today announced the launch of Rapid Deploy , a groundbreaking AI-backed, proprietary service that accelerates SaaS deployments by more than 85%. Designed to transform how enterprises implement and adopt Atlassian tools, Rapid Deploy eliminates the traditional bottlenecks, risks, and delays associated with SaaS rollouts — enabling faster time to value and ROI.Rapid Deploy empowers teams to experience, validate, and optimize Jira and Jira Service Management solutions. This can be done even with evaluation licenses, giving customers the ability to test advanced configurations that normally would take hundreds of hours to manually set up.Disrupting the SaaS Deployment ParadigmTraditional SaaS deployments often take months and demand extensive internal resources, creating friction and evaluation fatigue. Trundl’s Rapid Deploy eliminates that by using AI to ingest discovery call transcripts, SOPs, WBS, and process documentation — automatically converting them into a test-ready Atlassian environment within minutes or hours.This unique approach gives customers immediate access to custom Jira prototypes that reflect their real use cases, not just demo data. Organizations can test, validate, and refine their solutions before committing to full rollout — reducing risk, accelerating time-to-value, and driving faster adoption.“Rapid Deploy removes the wait and the work,” said Patrick Howell, Co-CEO at Trundl Inc. “For too long, teams accepted that enterprise Atlassian deployments could be long, costly, and uncertain. With Rapid Deploy, we compress that cycle dramatically — giving enterprises live, testable solutions in a fraction of the time. People don’t say “no” to Atlassian, they say “no” to risk and disruption. We eliminate those completely with Rapid Deploy”Customer Outcomes: From Uncertainty to ImpactEarly adopters of Rapid Deploy have reported transformational gains:• 75%+ reduction in deployment time• Instant validation of Jira use cases through hands-on prototypes• Faster ROI and higher user adoption rates driven by early wins• Minimal internal resource lift, as AI handles heavy configuration and setup• Reduced implementation risk, with proven, test-ready results before rolloutToshiba takes advantage of Rapid DeployToshiba Global Commerce was looking to switch from Smartsheets to Jira so their 8 hardware teams could integrate their plans and projects into Toshiba’s larger Jira instance. The company had a robust Smartsheet instance, and wanted their hardware teams to get a like for like Jira configuration. Trundl used Rapid Deploy to ingest their requirements (a work breakdown process document) to accelerate the unique Jira configuration on a test instance. What would have taken 130 hours of solution design and configuration was done in 10 hours. The Jira instance was 80%+ complete at the time of the projects kick-off meeting.“Trundl is leveraging AI in innovative ways. We anticipated months to build a custom Jira solution for a new development process, but Rapid Deploy analyzed our requirements meeting transcripts and delivered a sandbox-ready configuration within hours of our second meeting.” Toshiba Global Commerce SolutionsThe Future of Enterprise SaaS ConsolidationBeyond accelerating new deployments, Rapid Deploy is also shaping the future of enterprise tool consolidation. Trundl is expanding the platform’s capabilities to streamline migrations from tools like ServiceNow and Ivanti into the Atlassian ecosystem — reducing complexity and delivering immediate visibility across business units.“Rapid Deploy represents the future” Howell added. “Our roadmap extends these time-to-value capabilities to help enterprises consolidate their technology stacks by validating source data and mapping it between platforms. Expect an announcement in early 2026.”About Trundl Inc.Trundl Inc. is a technology consultancy and service provider focused on Atlassian, Microsoft and monday.com solutions. Trundl helps enterprises optimize collaboration, service delivery, and DevOps at scale. With a focus on AI-powered innovation and business outcomes, Trundl delivers solutions that drive faster adoption, better visibility, and measurable business impact across the Atlassian ecosystem and beyond. Trundl operates out of the US, Canada, and India. Trundl is an ISO-27001, GDPR, and SOC2 Type II certified company.

