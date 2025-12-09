Knoxville Startup Launches Mobile App to Help Appointment‑Based Businesses Recover Lost Revenue from Cancellations

Appointify Logo 3 Easy Steps to Recovering Lost Revenue with Appointify

The product is designed to be easy to use, requiring no integrations, and setup takes less than two minutes, without tech headaches.

Every calendar gap is a missed opportunity. My goal with Appointify is to give appointment-based businesses a powerful yet simple way to turn last-minute openings into booked appointments.” — Ernie Falco III

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Appointify , a technology startup based in Knoxville, announces the beta launch of its mobile waitlist booking platform, specifically designed to help appointment‑based service providers fill same-day cancellations quickly and effortlessly by automatically matching waitlist clients to newly available appointment slots.Founded by local serial entrepreneurs Ernie Falco and Blake Bookstaff, Appointify enables solo operators such as hair stylists, massage therapists, tattoo artists, personal trainers, pet groomers, and barbers, to instantly notify their in-app waitlist via SMS when an appointment slot opens up. The first client to reply books the spot automatically, turning what would have been lost time into recaptured revenue.“Every calendar gap is a missed opportunity. My goal with Appointify is to give appointment-based businesses a powerful yet simple way to turn last-minute openings into booked appointments,” said Ernie Falco. “We’re excited to launch locally and invite the community to help us refine the product in real‑world use during this beta phase, completely free of charge.”Appointment-based businesses rely on full schedules. When clients cancel the same day, that time often goes unused. For example, a typical scenario: a massage therapist who sees 3 cancellations per week at $100 per appointment over 50 weeks amounts to $15,000 in lost annual revenue. Appointify helps recover that loss by filling openings before the time slot passes, all without the need for a receptionist or ineffective manual outreach.Unlike email, SMS offers dramatically higher open rates and response times. Appointify’s mobile app for iOS and Android allows business owners and independent providers to:- Build and manage their waitlist of existing clients looking to get in sooner- Send an instant SMS (text) alert to their waitlist, and the first client to respond books the spot automatically.- Get instant booking notifications- Track pending and booked appointment slots, and track extra revenue earned using Appointify.Because the system is built around fast, “first‑to‑reply” booking logic, it eliminates the need for manual client outreach. The product is designed to be easy to use, requiring no integrations, and setup takes less than two minutes, without tech headaches. It’s currently accessible on mobile phones and tablets, with a desktop enterprise version in the works for office use by teams, receptionists, and office managers.Appointify is launching in beta and is looking for 100 local service providers in the Knoxville area to join for 6 months free. No credit card or billing info is required. In exchange, these early users will share feedback about how Appointify works, how they would like to see it improve, and how it fits into their daily workflow.Initial target segments include independent hair stylists, massage therapists, tattoo artists, personal trainers, pet groomers, and barbershops; basically, any business where appointments are the primary source of income and cancellations hurt the bottom line.Being based in Knoxville allows Appointify to work closely with local beta users, get hands‑on feedback, and fine‑tune the platform for real‑world use before launching nationally. The team believes in building something for independent operators and small business owners, not forcing them to adapt to complex (and often expensive) enterprise booking software.Interested Knoxville‑area businesses can sign up for the beta via the Appointify website at www.appointify.com/free-beta . They’ll get immediate access to build (or import) their waitlist and be able to start sending SMS notifications to replace canceled appointments within minutes.About AppointifyAppointify is a waitlist booking platform, available for iOS and Android devices, that helps appointment‑based businesses fill open appointments via instant SMS alerts to their waitlist. The service supports hair stylists, massage therapists, tattoo artists, personal trainers, pet groomers, barbers, and other solo or small‑team operators who rely on appointments to maintain and grow their business. Visit appointify.com to learn more.

