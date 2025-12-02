ITALKRAFT Unveils Bespoke Closet Installation at The Real Deal Miami Real Estate Forum

Credit: Courtesy of Italkraft Credit: Courtesy of Italkraft Credit: Courtesy of Italkraft Credit: Courtesy of Italkraft Credit: Courtesy of Italkraft

Designed by Giacomo Rosetti, this show-stopping closet exemplified ITALKRAFT’s artisan craftsmanship at Florida’s Largest Real Estate Conference

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ITALKRAFT , a US-based leading design and manufacturing firm, proudly unveiled a bespoke closet installation at its booth for November’s The Real Deal Miami Real Estate Forum , the largest annual real estate showcase in Florida. Designed by ITALKRAFT Head Designer Giacomo Rossetti, this artisan-crafted piece stood as an exceptional example of ITALKRAFT’s commitment to design innovation through meticulous attention to detail, showcasing the intersection of form, function, and artistry in modern luxury living.“Steeped in innovation, this highly detailed closet installation is a perfect vision of contemporary luxury in the home,” said Rossetti. “Utilizing refined materials such as titanium travertine, Pieno Fiore leather, natural wood, and fabric, the space strikes a harmonious balance between beauty, elegant craftsmanship, and practical functionality. We felt there was no better audience to debut this true masterclass in contemporary living with than the developers and designers at the forefront of luxury today at The Real Deal.”To create the closet installation for The Real Deal, ITALKRAFT, under Rossetti’s lead, incorporated a swath of exquisite, high-quality materials throughout the design. Titanium travertine defined the closet’s framework, providing a sturdy base and promoting longevity in utility. Solid wood shelving additionally delivered structure while introducing a warm contrast to the piece that invites and seamlessly integrates into the home. Unique to the space is the Pieno Fiore leather which wraps the entire structure. Known as the finest quality full-grain leather and valued for its natural character, durability, and texture, this creates visual appeal and dynamic texture throughout the installation when paired with fine, deliberate stitching. To further enhance usability, ITALKRAFT also designed custom storage inserts for the space inspired by trunk-style luggage, complete with metal clasps and detailing, as well as handled baskets with magnetic guides to add versatility, sophistication, and continuous trust in use.At the center of the installation is a striking monolithic island entirely wrapped in Pieno Fiore leather, creating an unmistakable statement piece for the space. Inspired by a traditional jewelry box, the design reimagines this object at an architectural scale, transforming it into an expansive storage island. The island's leather-topped surface is framed by twin glass cases that elegantly display precious jewelry, while generous drawers integrate seamlessly into the structure, providing ample storage without compromising the clean, uninterrupted lines that define the piece.“Designers are regularly looking for which new finishes and details will set the next benchmark in modern craftsmanship, and our research identified curves as that next truly defining design element,” said Raul Gutierrez, co-founder of ITALKRAFT. “This inspired our team to weave them throughout every aspect of this design, including our natural materials and integrated functional elements. The result was a beautiful, deceptively complex product masterfully showcasing the precision and refinement our team brought to every step of its creation.”ITALKRAFT employs a unique approach to kitchen and bath design as they provide end-to-end service that handles all aspects of the process, from manufacturing, supplying, and installing their products. Their integrated manufacturing processes have been proven over 15 years to give discerning luxury developers the ability to bring any vision to life on-budget and on-time.###About ITALKRAFT:ITALKRAFT is a US-based global supplier of custom-designed kitchens, bathrooms and closets, combining Italian craftsmanship with the finest materials. The design firm utilizes domestic and international manufacturing hubs in the United States and Europe to craft products of exceptional design and quality. Its high-end designs are featured in some of the most luxurious homes in the United States, as well as in luxury hospitality and multifamily residential developments nationwide. To see if an ITALKRAFT partnership would benefit your project, please contact us at www.italkraft.com

