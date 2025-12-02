Rachel Blatt to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rachel Blatt, CEO and founder of Royalty Logistics, LLC, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on turning adversity into leadership and breaking barriers in the male-dominated auto logistics industry.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s websiteIn her episode, Blatt will explore how adversity can become the turning point for stepping into leadership on her own terms. She breaks down how transforming setbacks and industry barriers into fuel for growth can reshape company culture.Viewers will walk away with inspiration to use their own challenges as strength and lead with integrity, grit, and compassion.“Business does not have to be cold-hearted,” said Blatt.Rachel’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/rachel-blatt

