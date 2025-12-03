New Book Dumb America Analyzes the Political, Economic, and Social Costs of U.S. Misinformation

Book Cover H. F. Partlow

Bold New Release Offers an Unflinching Look at America’s Political, Economic, and Social Decline

America’s political and economic problems are not independent failures—they are systemic and intertwined.” — H. F. Partlow

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era defined by fractured political discourse, economic confusion, and declining institutional trust, author H. F. Partlow releases Dumb America: How Misinformation, Greed, and Tribalism Broke a Nation—a sharp, data-driven examination of the forces destabilizing American governance and public understanding. This book represents a bold take on America — it is powerful, thought provoking, and incredibly relevant.”Partlow’s analysis arrives at a time when polling shows Americans increasingly distrust media, government, and even basic economic indicators. The book asks a fundamental question: How did the world’s most powerful democracy become so vulnerable to misinformation and policy illiteracy?The book is a Structural Critique of America’s Political and Economic Systems. Rather than focusing solely on ideology, Partlow traces how misinformation has become embedded in American systems—from education to media to electoral politics. He argues that the country’s political dysfunction is inseparable from its economic misconceptions and information failures.Key Topics Explored:• The difference between the stock market and the real economy• How Congress and the Supreme Court have become enablers of dysfunction• The truth about inflation, tariffs, and the Federal Reserve• America’s addiction to red vs. blue tribalism• The failure of American education to teach critical thinking• The weaponization of ignorance in political campaigns• The dangers of climate change denial and anti-science rhetoricA Framework for Rebuilding Public Understanding:While rigorous in its critique, Dumb America also proposes reforms aimed at strengthening institutional integrity and public competence. These include:• Modernizing civic education with an emphasis on media literacy and economic fundamentals• Incentivizing bipartisan governance and discouraging performative politics• Increasing transparency in monetary and fiscal policy communication• Establishing term limits across the board in all branches of government (Executive, Legislative, and Judicial)• Encouraging algorithmic oversight to reduce the spread of misinformation• Rebuilding trust through measurable government accountability and clearer public-facing data“America’s political and economic problems are not independent failures—they are systemic and intertwined,” says Partlow. “If citizens cannot parse fact from fiction, and if leaders exploit that confusion, the democratic process itself becomes compromised. This book is an attempt to reconnect voters with reality.”About the Author:H.F. Partlow is a writer, music producer, businessman, community leader, and cultural commentator known for his bold, no-nonsense analysis of America’s political and social landscape. Drawing from decades of corporate/business experience and leadership roles, he dissects the intersection of politics, economics, and media. Partlow has crafted a work that challenges readers to face uncomfortable truths.Availability:Dumb America: How Misinformation, Greed, and Tribalism Broke a Nation is available now in paperback, hardcover, eBook, and audiobook formats through major retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Target, and independent bookstores. It currently ranks as the #1 New Release on Amazon in the Political Literature category.

