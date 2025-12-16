ProMortgage Expands Bay Area Presence with New Offices in San Francisco and Burlingame

San Francisco Office Manager Burlingame Office Manager

At ProMortgage, We Work For You, Not The Banks!

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProMortgage has expanded its presence in the Bay Area with the opening of a new office in San Francisco. The office is located at 2147 Union Street, in the heart of Cow Hollow Neighborhood. This expansion demonstrates ProMortgage's commitment to establishing a presence in every Bay Area county.

The San Francisco office is led by Jacob Driscoll, who joined ProMortgage in 2024. Driscoll brought over a team from Wells Fargo in 2025, including Valerie Avril, Sean Byrne, Fenny Goenawan, and Grace Eom. Phil Galante, already a ProMortgage team member, is also based in the San Francisco office.

“Jacob and team have deep roots in the San Francisco Real Estate Community. Pro is excited to expand our footprint and strengthen our presence in SF”, said ProMortgage CEO, David Rubinstein.

Visit promortgage.com to connect with the San Francisco team and discover how they can assist you with your home financing needs. Whether you're a first-time homebuyer, looking to refinance, or interested in exploring investment properties, the team is ready to provide expert guidance and personalized service.

"The opening of our new San Francisco office marks a significant step forward in ProMortgage's strategic vision to establish a presence in each of the 9 Bay Area counties, allowing us to better serve our clients with localized expertise and personalized service." According to Brian Goulding, Operations Manager. "I can’t think of a better team to bring our commitment to excellence and innovative mortgage solutions to the vibrant San Francisco community."

ProMortgage has also expanded South, with a remote office in downtown Burlingame on Howard Ave. Led by Jill Carrade, a South Bay Native, Pro’s unique combination of Fast Closings and Strong Jumbo Pricing sets it apart from the competition and allows us to enter the market smoothly.

ProMortgage is committed to giving its customers great service and affordable rates. Opening a San Francisco location is a big move forward for the company, showing how dedicated they are to the Bay Area.

If you’re an originator, looking to join an innovative and growing company, reach out to David to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.