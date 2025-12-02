ResNav and PAR Technology Announce Collaborative Efforts to Assist Restaurants in Payroll and HCM Transitions

This collaboration helps restaurant employers simplify payroll transitions, integrate with payroll systems, and maintain compliance with data retention laws.

STONEHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ResNav Solutions, the leading provider of payroll and Human Resources (HR) data and document retention, migration, and compliance software, today announced a partner program with PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR), a leading foodservice and restaurant technology provider. This collaboration leverages PAR’s restaurant operations management software, PAR OPS™ , to help restaurant employers simplify payroll transitions, integrate with payroll systems, and maintain compliance with data retention laws.Through this referral arrangement, restaurants gain a future-ready solution designed for operational continuity and compliance:PAR OPS – PAR’s purpose-built restaurant operations management platform that helps multi-unit restaurant brands streamline back-of-house functions by unifying tools for inventory, labor, analytics, loss prevention, and third-party delivery into a single system—giving operators real-time visibility into their operations, predictive insights, and tighter control over costs and performance. PAR OPS also integrates with 200+ point-of-sale systems, HRIS, payroll, and accounting partners to deliver accurate labor and wage insights and export automated payroll data, reducing errors and ensuring employees are paid accurately and on time.ResNav’s History Link – A secure, compliant gateway to migrate, manage & maximize your HR data & documents, ensuring peace of mind and audit readiness long after provider transitions.One Connected System – Empowering brands navigating payroll or HCM changes to seamlessly adopt PAR and ResNav solutions through their system’s integrations for end-to-end compliance, efficiency, and scalability.“Restaurant timekeeping data is often housed in multiple disparate platforms, which are difficult and time-consuming to manage,” said Oli Ostertag, General Manager of Operator Cloud at PAR Technology. “Our alignment with ResNav will further simplify payroll transitions, enabling integration with payroll vendors and historical employee data preservation in perpetuity—giving restaurants a complete audit-ready record of every paycheck or adjustment and giving staff and managers clear visibility into why and when everyone got paid.”ResNav CEO, Alex Hart, added, “Payroll transitions can be a difficult process for restaurants. Employers must often preserve years of payroll data to meet state and federal laws and audit requirements, which can be complex when switching systems or vendors. By combining PAR’s deep expertise in restaurant workforce management and timekeeping with ResNav’s secure data continuity solutions, restaurants can confidently navigate system changes while maintaining full compliance and uninterrupted access to their historical payroll records.”This partnership infuses both companies’ abilities to strengthen business workflows, reduce compliance risk, and improve outcomes for restaurant employers.About PARTechnologyPAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) is a leading foodservice technology provider, powering a unified, purpose-built platform engineered to scale and adapt with brands at every stage of growth. Designed with flexibility and openness at its core, PAR’s solutions—spanning point-of-sale, digital ordering, loyalty, back-office, payments, and hardware—integrate with others, yet deliver maximum impact as a unified system. With intentional innovation at the forefront, PAR’s solutions streamline operations, drive higher engagement, and strengthen guest experiences for restaurants and retailers globally. To learn more, visit partech.com or connect with us on social media.About Resource Navigation Solutions (ResNav)ResNav Solutions has been revolutionizing HR and payroll data and document management for over two decades. We’ve helped over 18,000+ companies and growing navigate complex compliance challenges, setting the standard in an ever-changing regulatory landscape. Seamlessly migrate payroll and HR data with ResNav: ​converted, compliant, and fully auditable from any system to the next. To learn more, visit resnav.com or schedule a demo.Media Contacts:Sydney SchulticeCorporate Communications Manager at PAR Technologysydney.schultice@partech.comGabe BellVP of Channel Sales at ResNav Solutionsgabe@resnav.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.