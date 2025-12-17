Atypical Beauty Debuts Globally: A Gateway for Korean Beauty Brands Entering the U.S. & LATAM Markets
Atypical Beauty launches to help Korean beauty brands expand into the U.S. and LATAM with full-service global digital, retail, logistics, and marketing support.
Tejune Kang, Global CEO, serial entrepreneur, and Harvard Business School alumnus — Atypical Beauty integrates over 25 years of global operating experience, strong Korean heritage, and a fully localized cross-border platform. AB helps Korean brands expand internationally through brand representation, retail access, compliance, logistics, e-commerce enablement, and localized marketing execution.
“K-Beauty has global demand, but most brands still struggle with execution abroad,” said Kang. “Atypical Beauty was created to bridge that gap — offering Korean brands the cultural fluency, trust, and on-the-ground team needed to succeed in complex markets like the U.S. and LATAM.”
Atypical Beauty Launch Highlights
Operational presence across South Korea, USA, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Chile, and Canada
Multi-language capabilities in Korean, English, Spanish, and Portuguese
Access to major retailers and online commerce including Sephora, Ulta, Aruma, Renner, Costco, CVS, Walmart, Rappi, Amazon, and Mercado Libre
Support for brand expansion, ODM/private-label development, and B2B sourcing
A full-service Fractional CMO + Team-as-a-Service (TaaS) model for ongoing brand acceleration
Atypical Beauty currently represents multiple Korean brands and has established a growing pipeline of LATAM distributors and retailers seeking new K-beauty entrants as demand accelerates across cosmetics, clinical skincare, and affordable luxury categories.
For more information, visit https://www.atypical.beauty
Steven Kim
Atypical Beauty
pr@atypical.beauty
