Atypical Beauty Debuts Globally: A Gateway for Korean Beauty Brands Entering the U.S. & LATAM Markets

Atypical

Atypical Beauty launches to help Korean beauty brands expand into the U.S. and LATAM with full-service global digital, retail, logistics, and marketing support.

Great products aren’t enough. Brands need cultural fluency, trusted partners, and real on-the-ground execution. That’s exactly what Atypical Beauty delivers.” — Tejune Kang

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atypical Beauty (“AB”), an affiliate of Atypical Global, officially announces its global launch as a next-generation K-beauty accelerator built to connect Korean beauty brands with the fastest-growing international markets including the United States, Latin America, and key emerging regions.Tejune Kang, Global CEO, serial entrepreneur, and Harvard Business School alumnus — Atypical Beauty integrates over 25 years of global operating experience, strong Korean heritage, and a fully localized cross-border platform. AB helps Korean brands expand internationally through brand representation, retail access, compliance, logistics, e-commerce enablement, and localized marketing execution.“K-Beauty has global demand, but most brands still struggle with execution abroad,” said Kang. “Atypical Beauty was created to bridge that gap — offering Korean brands the cultural fluency, trust, and on-the-ground team needed to succeed in complex markets like the U.S. and LATAM.”Atypical Beauty Launch HighlightsOperational presence across South Korea, USA, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Chile, and CanadaMulti-language capabilities in Korean, English, Spanish, and PortugueseAccess to major retailers and online commerce including Sephora, Ulta, Aruma, Renner, Costco, CVS, Walmart, Rappi, Amazon, and Mercado LibreSupport for brand expansion, ODM/private-label development, and B2B sourcingA full-service Fractional CMO + Team-as-a-Service (TaaS) model for ongoing brand accelerationAtypical Beauty currently represents multiple Korean brands and has established a growing pipeline of LATAM distributors and retailers seeking new K-beauty entrants as demand accelerates across cosmetics, clinical skincare, and affordable luxury categories.For more information, visit https://www.atypical.beauty

