Agents Stack and Founder Recognized as Asia’s Rising Stars at the Asian Brand & Leadership Conclave 2025

Founder Aanchal Gupta Named “Asia’s Young Leader 40 Under 40” and Agents Stack Awarded “Asia’s Rising Star 2025”

Always lived life on formula and building own formula now” — Aanchal Gupta

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agents Stack, a rapidly emerging innovator in AI-powered transformation, ESG strategy, and cyber resilience, proudly announces two major recognitions at the prestigious Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025 hosted by The Brand Story. The company has been honored with the “Asia’s Rising Star 2025” award, while its Founder, Aanchal Gupta, has been named among the “Asia’s Young Leader Award 40 Under 40, 2025.”

These awards recognize companies and leaders shaping the future of Asia across technology, sustainability, innovation, and leadership excellence.

Agents Stack Recognized as “Asia’s Rising Star 2025”

The “Asia’s Rising Star 2025” award acknowledges Agents Stack’s rapid impact in integrating ESG strategy, cyber resilience, and AI-driven execution into a unified transformation framework. At a time when sustainability pressures, regulatory expectations, and cyber threats are intensifying across Asia, Agents Stack is redefining how organizations build responsible, future-proof operations.

The company’s unique approach, rooted in sustainability by design, helps organizations convert ESG commitments into measurable, auditable, and investable outcomes. With investors and regulators demanding evidence over aspiration, Agents Stack provides scalable sustainability frameworks that streamline reporting, strengthen governance, and turn compliance into a strategic advantage rather than a burden.

On the cyber front, Agents Stack embeds enterprise-grade cyber resilience directly into sustainability and digital transformation roadmaps. Their unified ESG+Cybersecurity strategy aligns risk assessments, vendor audits, and incident playbooks, eliminating silos and fortifying organizations with a holistic operating model.

Agents Stack’s delivery model is engineered for precision and speed. Through scenario-based drills, actionable dashboards, and clear KPIs, Agents Stack enables organizations to move from planning to execution within weeks. By designing platforms that unify critical systems, the company reduces operational inefficiencies by up to 40%, strengthens governance frameworks, and enables organizations to scale more securely and sustainably. Agents Stack has become a rapid-response engine, from start-ups to enterprises, which are determined to stay ahead.

Furthermore, Agents Stack is a remote-first company and is operating across ASEAN, India, Singapore, the Philippines, Myanmar, and Vietnam, unlocking high-potential “dark talent” and enabling fair access to global opportunities. In 2025, the company expanded this commitment with the launch of its Talent Incubation Program, nurturing the region’s next generation of sustainability, AI, and cyber leaders.

Founder Aanchal Gupta Named “Asia’s Young Leader Award 40 Under 40”

Aanchal Gupta, who has spent more than 15 years building and commercializing platforms across IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and industrial systems, was recognized for her leadership, vision, and impact across global markets including Asia, Europe, the U.S., the Middle East, and Africa.

Aanchal has worked with organizations such as McKinsey, Walmart, GE, Cloudflare, Tulip, and Dow Chemicals across Asia, Europe, the U.S., the Middle East, and Africa, and has consistently turned complexity into operational strength. Her track record includes accelerating product launches, expanding into new markets, and contributing to revenue growth exceeding $50 million.

In her acceptance remarks, Aanchal shared:

“Agents Stack was born from a simple, powerful question: What if transformation could be made predictable, secure, and sustainable? ESG and cyber resilience can no longer be separate topics, they are the twin engines of future-proof business. This recognition fuels our mission to help every organization build a smarter, safer, and more resilient tomorrow.”

She added, “We will continue to push boundaries, elevate talent across ASEAN, and build solutions that make tomorrow not just smarter, but more secure, sustainable, and human.”

About Agents Stack

Agents Stack is an AI-powered consulting firm delivering custom, user-centric solutions that boost operational and resource efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance performance. With security and sustainability by design, we integrate AI and modern digital tools to unify critical systems into a single secure ecosystem, empowering people and helping businesses navigate complexity with precision and foresight.

Learn more at https://agentsstack.com.

Media Contact:

Agents Stack Communications Team

Email: contact@agentsstack.com

Linkedin: linkedin.com/company/agents.stack

