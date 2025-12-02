Auto Driveaway Welcomes Fleet Industry Leader Laura Jozwiak to its Board of Directors

Auto Driveaway Transport Logistics, a leading transportation & logistics provider, announced that Laura Jozwiak has joined its Board of Directors.

LOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auto Driveaway Transport Logistics LLC , a leading technology-enabled transportation and logistics provider, announced today that Laura Jozwiak has joined its Board of Directors.Laura’s career in the fleet industry spans more than thirty years, including the last twenty-four at Wheels. During her tenure with Wheels, she held various positions, including senior-level roles as SVP Sales and Client Relations before being named Chief Client Officer in 2023. Laura’s expertise in helping clients make informed, data-driven decisions to improve fleet performance and align with evolving mobility needs positioned her as a trusted fleet leader. Active in and committed to the broader industry, she also held several association leadership roles, including serving as President of AFLA in 2021. Most recently, Laura was inducted into the Fleet Hall of Fame during AFLA’s 2025 annual Corporate Fleet Conference. Laura shared, “I am excited and honored to be invited to serve on the Auto Driveaway Board of Directors. I have respected and admired Auto Driveaway’s commitment to exceptional customer service as a client, and I look forward to being able to share my fleet experience and expertise to assist them in continuing to be the leader in transportation logistics.”Auto Driveaway is “thrilled to have someone with Laura’s experience and knowledge join the Auto Driveaway organization. We believe her fleet expertise, knowledge, and insights into the broader fleet and transportation ecosystems will be invaluable as we continue on our growth trajectory and our laser focus on the customer experience,” says President & CEO Rodney Ruth.With over 70 years of experience, Auto Driveaway is comprised of three core divisions: Vehicle Transport Truck Transport , and Drivers on Demand. Headquartered in the greater Chicago area, the company operates 40 staffed locations across the United States. It specializes in efficient, safe, and reliable driveaway services for a diverse client base that includes fleet management companies, commercial fleets, dealerships, upfitters, and OEMs.For more information or for interview requests please contact:Kevin RileyVice President, Marketingkriley@autodriveaway.comAuto Driveaway Systems, LLC, based in Chicago, is your trusted partner in vehicle and truck logistics with a legacy of over 70 years. We operate three divisions: Vehicle Transport, Truck Transport, and Drivers On Demand, each providing seamless, nationwide relocation for fleets, dealerships, upfitters and manufacturers. We manage every step—from secure storage at 40 nationwide locations to comprehensive vehicle services, including licensing and reconditioning. Our commitment to safety and personalized service, coupled with a vast network of professional drivers ensures that your vehicles are in capable hands, every mile of the journey.

