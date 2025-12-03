E4 and CQI Associates Support Linders Limited in Advancing Energy Savings Through Community Solar

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linders Limited, a longtime McDonald’s franchise operator in multiple counties in Central Illinois, has partnered with E4 to enroll in an Illinois Community Solar program - reducing electricity costs while supporting the state’s growing renewable energy economy. The initiative was made possible through a referral from CQI Associates, a trusted energy consultant that connects commercial clients with clean energy solutions through its partnership with E4.

Known locally as Linders Family McDonald’s, the company operates a network of McDonald’s restaurants across the region and is a familiar presence in the local business communities. With rising utility costs and increasing focus on operational sustainability, the leadership at Linders saw Community Solar as a practical, no-disruption solution that delivers measurable benefits to both the business and the broader environment.

Community Solar programs allow businesses and institutions to subscribe to off-site solar projects and receive monetary bill credits based on the energy those projects generate. These credits are applied directly to electricity bills, lowering costs while supporting clean energy development in Illinois - without requiring on-site solar installations or upfront investment.

E4 worked alongside CQI Associates to evaluate Linders Limited’s energy profile, identify available solar capacity, and manage the enrollment process. The result is a cost-saving agreement that integrates seamlessly into the company’s operations while reinforcing its long-standing values of efficiency and community responsibility.

“We’re always seeking smart ways to improve how we operate - both from a business perspective and in how we show up in our communities,” said Jacob Linders of Linders Limited. “The partnership between CQI and E4 made this process easy, transparent, and valuable. Community Solar is a practical tool that supports our bottom line while aligning with broader sustainability goals.”

Jonathan Siegle, Founder and Managing Member of E4, added:

“Through our collaboration with CQI Associates, we’re proud to help companies like Linders access meaningful clean energy solutions without the complexity. This project demonstrates how smart partnerships can make renewable energy adoption scalable and achievable for businesses of all sizes.”

With this enrollment, Linders Limited joins a growing group of commercial operators across Illinois leveraging Community Solar to lower energy costs and contribute to a more resilient, cleaner energy future.

About E4

E4 is a Chicago-based energy and sustainability consulting firm dedicated to helping businesses and municipalities achieve their renewable energy goals. The firm specializes in strategic energy procurement, Community Solar enrollment, and sustainability planning, delivering solutions that reduce costs and enhance environmental performance. Learn more at www.e4.eco.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.