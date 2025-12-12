SMSS.BIZ Launches Privacy-First Global Travel Data Roaming eSIM to 200+ Countries

SMSS.BIZ Fast Global Data Roaming eSIM

Online Privacy Platform SMSS.BIZ Launches Global Travel Data Roaming eSIM to 200+ Countries Complimenting It's VIP Private Number Rental Service.

Privacy needs have hit an all time high and our goal at SMSS.BIZ is to provide a suite of privacy-first tools from private number rentals to data roaming eSIMS, keeping our users safe.” — Jacob Wollensky

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMSS.biz, the fast-growing privacy platform best known for its private temporary phone numbers and VIP private number rentals , has officially launched its newest product: international data roaming eSIM packages designed to give travelers seamless, affordable mobile connectivity in over 200 countries. The addition marks a major expansion for the privacy-focused communications company, bringing its mission of simple, accessible digital tools firmly into the mobile data space.The new SMSS.biz Travel eSIM for data roaming allows users to buy a local or regional data plan, install it digitally within minutes, and go online the moment they arrive in a foreign country without hunting for a physical SIM card or worrying about a shocking bill when they return home. The company calls it “private connectivity without compromise,” and the early demand suggests they may have nailed what travelers want most: privacy, simplicity, transparency at an unbeatable cost.For millions of travelers, staying connected abroad has remained one of the most frustrating parts of international travel. Airport SIM kiosks, unpredictable roaming charges, and confusing carrier plans have all become part of the standard travel headache. SMSS.biz is aiming to remove every element of that friction with a single tap.Since its founding in 2020, SMSS.biz has focused on the privacy and communication tools category. Its platform attracts millions of users worldwide seeking fast, anonymous ways to receive messages online without giving out their real phone numbers. That original offering allows anyone to instantly receive SMS verifications across common platforms without exposing their private numbers, which protect internet users from data breaches. Unlike many competitors, SMSS.biz provides real-time message delivery and forwarding, meaning messages arrive instantly and updated in real time.For users needing greater reliability and privacy, the company also offers private virtual number rentals using real mobile numbers that work with virtually every major platform. These private numbers can be rented daily, weekly, or monthly, supporting both SMS and voice-based two-factor authentication.Millions of users use SMSS.biz private numbers to ensure their data and privacy remains private, making the platform a core tool for global users who simply want privacy and control online. While these products have driven rapid adoption, the company recognised a broader gap in the market: and the need for simple, privacy first, international mobile data roaming service without carrier lock-ins, hidden fees, or technical friction.The company sees this as a natural extension of its broader ecosystem where users have full control of their online connectivity and privacy, whether verifying accounts or staying online during global travel.With the launch of the new service, SMSS.BIZ now offers:-Fast Coverage in 200+ countries across every major regionLocal network access at local ratesInstant activationFlexible plans for individual countries, regional bundles, or multi-country travelTop-up options without installing a new eSIMNo contracts, no roaming fees, no physical SIMsSMSS.biz Global Travel eSIMs are available starting today by visiting https://smss.biz/global-esim-data-roaming About SMSS.bizFounded in 2020, SMSS.biz provides global communication tools designed for speed, privacy, and modern digital life. The platform offers:Free temporary phone numbers for instant SMS verification, Private VIP mobile number rentals and Global Data Roaming eSIMs for fast, affordable mobile roaming in 200+ countries.

