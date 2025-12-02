ANNE SCHAEDDEL SELECTED AS TOP OWNER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF THE DECADE BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Anne at their annual red carpet awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anne Schaeddel, Business Owner and Managing Director of Project One Logistics, was recently selected as Top Owner and Managing Director of the Decade for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only one member in each discipline is chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Anne Schaeddel as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With over two decades of experience in the logistics industry, Ms. Schaeddel has distinguished herself as a seasoned expert and dynamic, results-driven leader. Her career spans more than 25 years in transportation across various industry segments, including project logistics, freight forwarding, and liner services. A true global citizen, Ms. Schaeddel has traveled, worked, and lived in different parts of the world, embracing diverse cultures and approaches to business.Living in the United States has allowed her to collaborate on extraordinary projects with her customers, consistently delivering innovative and tailored solutions. As a key figure at Project One Logistics, she leads a dedicated and passionate team committed to excellence in service. Together, they share a deep enthusiasm for their work, fostering strong relationships and exceeding the expectations of their valued customers.Before embarking on her successful career, Ms. Schaeddel earned a Bachelor's degree in Logistics and Freight Forwarding in her home country of Germany. Her international expertise is complemented by her fluency in German, English, and Portuguese, as well as her proficiency in Spanish. With a diverse professional background, Ms. Schaeddel has held key positions in Germany, Brazil, and the United States, further solidifying her reputation as a global logistics expert adept at navigating complex international markets.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Schaeddel has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year, she was named Top Owner and Managing Director of the Year as well as The Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP. She graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and was featured on the famous Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square NYC. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York next December for her selection of Top Owner and Managing Director of the Decade.Looking back, Ms. Schaeddel attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: https://www.projectonelogistics.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

