Cedar Creek Hospital Receives State Approval for New 48-Bed Remote Hospital in Lansing, Michigan

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cedar Creek Hospital has announced that it has received Certificate of Need (CON) approval from the State of Michigan to develop a new 48-bed remote hospital in Lansing, Michigan, operating under the license of Cedar Creek Hospital in St. Johns.

Located approximately 15 miles from the St. Johns location, the new Cedar Creek Lansing facility (to be located at the intersection of State Road and Felton Road) will feature a 24-bed adult inpatient unit and a 24-bed adolescent inpatient unit designed to meet the growing demand for behavioral health services in Central Michigan.

Construction of this new behavioral health hospital is expected to be completed in the spring of 2027, and once operational, Cedar Creek Lansing is expected to create approximately 100 new jobs including positions for nurses, technicians, support staff and administrative personnel.

“This expansion marks an exciting milestone for Cedar Creek Hospital and for the Lansing community,” said Steve Vernon, CEO at Cedar Creek Hospital. “The need for accessible, high-quality behavioral health services continues to grow, and this new facility will help ensure that individuals and families in our region receive timely, compassionate care close to home.”

About Cedar Creek Hospital

Cedar Creek Hospital, located in St. Johns, Michigan, is a fully licensed inpatient and outpatient psychiatric facility serving individuals of all ages. The hospital provides crisis stabilization and 24-hour care for adults and adolescents experiencing behavioral health challenges such as depression, anxiety, trauma, and substance use disorders. Cedar Creek Hospital has been serving the community since 2017, offering patients high-quality care in a safe and therapeutic environment. Learn more at https://cedarcreekhospital.com.

