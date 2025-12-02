Charlene Young-Ely to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charlene Young-Ely, national speaker and occupational therapist, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on resilience, personal transformation, and how imagination and self-talk shape lifelong success.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Young-Ely will explore how growing up in rural Kentucky, navigating early challenges, and embracing storytelling fueled her mission to reduce mental illness, drug use, and incarceration.She breaks down how humor, education, and personal reinvention can empower others to reimagine work and purpose.Viewers will walk away with tools to reframe their identity, reignite their purpose, and harness the power of observation and imagination."It is my hope that my audience will gain a new understanding of work—if you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life," said Young-Ely.Charlene’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/charlene-young-ely

