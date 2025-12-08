William ‘Bill’ Bailey Announces the Release of His New Memoir ‘This Is My New Foundation’

This is My New Foundation Bill and Hazel giving away Thanksgiving Dinners History shaped us all, but this is the history that shaped me.

A powerful new memoir exploring generational trauma, identity, and personal rebirth is now available through Amazon and major retailers.

Sharing this story was an act of reclaiming my voice. Healing begins when we stop hiding from the truth. During COVID, we all learned that each of us carries our own struggles.” — William “Bill” Bailey

MATTHEWS, NC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- William “Bill” Bailey proudly announces the release of This Is My New Foundation , a groundbreaking memoir that explores a deeply personal journey through generational trauma, identity, and the courageous work of rebuilding a life from the inside out. Raw, reflective, and unflinchingly honest, Bailey’s book traces his transformation from inherited pain to intentional healing—capturing the moment he chose truth over survival.This Is My New Foundation uncovers the forces that shaped Bailey’s early years: family secrets, emotional fractures, and the quiet inheritance of unhealed wounds passed from one generation to the next. Rather than simply recounting events, Bailey offers a profound narrative meditation on becoming—becoming aware, becoming whole, and becoming responsible for one’s own story.“This book represents the moment I chose healing over hiding,” Bailey says. “It’s about reclaiming the parts of ourselves that pain tried to bury.”Blending memoir, cultural reflection, and personal testimony, Bailey guides readers through the difficult yet necessary work of acknowledging hurt while offering hope to anyone seeking a new beginning. His message is clear: a foundation is something you choose, and rebuilding is possible at any stage of life.Key themes explored in the book include:• Breaking cycles of generational trauma• Confronting the silence of the past• The emotional impact of family systems• The complexities of identity, fatherhood, and legacy• The journey toward forgiveness, truth, and self-definitionRecognized for his powerful storytelling across memoir and cultural narrative, Bailey delivers a timely and resonant work for readers navigating their own hidden battles. He is also the author of Twins in the Mirror, The Hidden Bruise, and Whitewashing: How Empire Rewrote History — and How We Can Reclaim It. His writing gives voice to stories often overlooked or marginalized.This Is My New Foundation is available now on Amazon, through major book retailers, and in audiobook format.

