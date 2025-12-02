Kyphoplasty Market Projected to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2031 at 6.2% CAGR | Latest Research By AMR

Kyphoplasty Market

A surgical treatment called kyphoplasty is used to widen and stabilize spinal compression fractures.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Kyphoplasty Market , valued at US$ 632.45 million in 2021, is expected to grow to US$ 1.2 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. As spine fractures and vertebral compression injuries remain widespread — especially among osteoporotic and elderly populations — demand for minimally invasive surgical solutions such as kyphoplasty is rising. Kyphoplasty, a procedure that restores vertebral height and stabilizes spinal compression fractures, is gaining traction worldwide for its effectiveness in reducing pain and improving patient mobility.► Don't Miss Out “Download Your Exclusive Sample PDF Report” Now:Kyphoplasty involves the insertion of a balloon-like balloon tamp into the collapsed vertebra, followed by injection of a bone cement to stabilize and restore height — thereby alleviating pain and preventing further vertebral collapse. This procedure is considered an advanced form of vertebroplasty and is widely used for treating vertebral compression fractures caused by osteoporosis, trauma, or vertebral degeneration. As the global incidence of spinal fractures rises, especially among aging demographics, kyphoplasty is increasingly adopted by orthopedic surgeons and spine specialists.The growing burden of osteoporosis, degenerative spinal conditions, and rising number of road and athletic injuries have combined to boost the demand for spinal interventions. Elderly individuals, particularly women, are highly susceptible to vertebral compression fractures. As awareness of spinal health increases and diagnostic capabilities improve, more patients are diagnosed early — leading to greater demand for corrective procedures like kyphoplasty. Growing urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, and nutritional deficiencies further contribute to spine fragility and fracture risk.Advances in surgical techniques and medical imaging have enhanced the safety, precision, and effectiveness of kyphoplasty procedures. Modern imaging technologies, such as fluoroscopy and 3D navigation, allow surgeons to perform minimally invasive vertebral repair with higher accuracy and reduced risk. Improvements in bone cement materials and delivery systems also enhance stability and reduce postoperative complications. These developments increase both patient and surgeon confidence, thereby promoting wider adoption of kyphoplasty.The rising preference for minimally invasive procedures over traditional open-spine surgeries is another major growth driver. Compared to large-scale spinal surgeries, kyphoplasty offers faster recovery times, less postoperative pain, lower hospital stays, and fewer complications — making it a favorable choice for patients and healthcare providers alike. As healthcare systems strive for cost-effective, efficient treatment protocols, kyphoplasty’s advantages are increasingly recognized and recommended.👉 For Purchase Inquiry of Report:Nonetheless, certain challenges remain. High procedural costs, limited access to specialized spine surgeons in rural or underdeveloped regions, and patient fear or hesitation toward surgical interventions may slow market growth in some areas. Additionally, concerns about long-term outcomes, cement leakage, and recovery complications — though reduced with modern techniques — may still impact adoption rates.However, ongoing development efforts by medical device manufacturers and spine care institutions — including training programs for surgeons, improvements in surgical tools, and patient awareness initiatives — are expected to mitigate these barriers. As evidence grows around safer outcomes and long-term benefits, kyphoplasty is likely to see increased worldwide acceptance. Given the aging global population and rising spinal health awareness, the kyphoplasty market is positioned for steady and meaningful growth through 2031.About Us -Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 