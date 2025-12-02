NPI Powers Nationwide Growth Through New Partnerships and Customer Experience Innovation

Regional Conference 2025

The marketing leader strengthens its nationwide footprint while accelerating leadership-driven performance and retail activations.

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NPI, one of the nation’s fastest-growing direct sales and customer acquisition agencies, has announced a new round of national partnerships with major retailers, telecommunications providers, and service-based brands as part of its 2025 performance expansion strategy.NPI has developed 50+ emerging leaders and launched national retail activations that have positioned the company as a top-performing partner across multiple industries. These partnerships strengthen NPI’s nationwide footprint across its 34+ offices while accelerating its leadership-driven performance model.NPI Launches CX Impact Innovation ProgramTo support this multi-state expansion, NPI has introduced the CX Impact Innovation Program, an experience-focused platform designed to elevate customer engagement and team performance through:• Real-time customer experience analytics• Leadership-centered customer engagement models• Optimized retail & field customer journey systems• High-performance coaching and accountability frameworksThe program provides a replicable competitive edge, helping teams scale faster, deliver higher-quality customer interactions, and sustain consistent win rates across all markets.Statement from Ms. Tamayo“Customer experience is becoming the new scoreboard. The CX Impact Innovation Program gives our people the tools, confidence, and awareness to elevate every interaction. This is how we build trust, loyalty, and winning performance at scale.”Statement from Mr. Verdell“These partnerships reflect the competitiveness and professionalism our teams bring every single day. As we expand nationally, we’re doubling down on leadership, culture, and the championship mindset that separates top performers from the rest of the field.”About NPINPI is a nationally expanding marketing and direct customer acquisition agency specializing in leadership development, customer experience innovation, and scalable retail partnerships. The organization supports major American brands across retail, telecommunications, and service industries—prioritizing high-performance people, consistent execution, and competitive excellence.To learn more or connect with NPI’s leadership team:👉 Media inquiries: hr@nobleprestigeimpact.com

